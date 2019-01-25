13 changes as Munster prepare for Dragons clash

MUNSTER HAVE MADE 13 changes to their side for Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Dragons at Rodney Parade [KO 3pm, Premier Sports/eir Sport/TG4].

Following on from last week’s 9-7 victory over Exeter Chiefs, which secured their passage into a record 18th Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final, Tyler Bleyendaal has been named as captain for the much-changed side.

Meanwhile, Liam O’Connor is set to make his first Pro14 appearance of the season off the bench, having recovered from a long-term knee injury, while academy player Gavin Coombes is also included among the replacements.

Fullback Mike Haley and lock Jean Kleyn are the only starters from the Exeter encounter to retain their places in the team.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Darren Sweetnam

13. Dan Goggin

12. Tyler Bleyendaal (captain)

11. Ronan O’Mahony

10. Bill Johnston

9. Alby Mathewson

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Rhys Marshall

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland

6. Fineen Wycherley

7. Conor Oliver

8. Arno Botha

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. Liam O’Connor

18. Ciaran Parker

19. Darren O’Shea

20. Gavin Coombes

21. Neil Cronin

22. Calvin Nash

23. Jaco Taute.

