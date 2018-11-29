This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 29 November, 2018
O'Mahony leads international contingent bolstering Munster for Edinburgh clash

The southern province meet Richard Cockerill’s side in Cork tomorrow.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 29 Nov 2018, 12:00 PM
Chris Farrell, Peter O'Mahony and Rory Scannell at training this week.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Chris Farrell, Peter O'Mahony and Rory Scannell at training this week.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has been able to recall most of his Ireland internationals for tomorrow’s meeting with Edinburgh in Cork (kick-off 19.35, eir Sport).

Man of the match in the win over New Zealand, Peter O’Mahony returns to captain his province and there are 10 further changes after the 7-32 win over Zebre.

Conor Murray and Chris Farrell are fit to start after making their comeback from injury in Parma. Both will start their first match of this season while Andrew Conway comes back fresh from his hat-trick against the USA.

With newly-capped international Sam Arnold among the replacements, Joey Carbery and CJ Stander represent notable omissions so soon after their November exertions. Carbery played a role in all four Tests this month while Stander ran as 24th man during Ireland’s warm-up before the win over the Eagles.

Munster 

15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (Capt)
7. Chris Cloete
8. Arno Botha

Replacements
16.Kevin O’Byrne
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. Ciaran Parker
19. Fineen Wycherly
20. Gavin Coombes
21. Duncan Wiliams
22. Tyler Bleyendaal
23. Sam Arnold

Edinburgh

15. Dougie Fife
14. Tom Brown
13. George Taylor
12. Juan Pablo Socino
11. Duhan van der Merwe
10. Jaco van der Walt
9. Nathan Fowles

1. Rory Sutherland
2. David Cherry
3. Murray McCallum
4. James Hodgson
5. Callum Hunter-Hill
6. Ally Miller
7. Lewis Wynne
8. Luke Hamilton (Capt)

Replacements:

16. Ross Ford
17. Darryl Marfo
18. Pietro Ceccarelli
19. Callum Atkinson
20. Senitiki Nayalo
21. Sean Kennedy
22. Jason Baggott
23. Chris Dean

