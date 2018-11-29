O'Mahony leads international contingent bolstering Munster for Edinburgh clash

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has been able to recall most of his Ireland internationals for tomorrow’s meeting with Edinburgh in Cork (kick-off 19.35, eir Sport).

Man of the match in the win over New Zealand, Peter O’Mahony returns to captain his province and there are 10 further changes after the 7-32 win over Zebre.

Conor Murray and Chris Farrell are fit to start after making their comeback from injury in Parma. Both will start their first match of this season while Andrew Conway comes back fresh from his hat-trick against the USA.

With newly-capped international Sam Arnold among the replacements, Joey Carbery and CJ Stander represent notable omissions so soon after their November exertions. Carbery played a role in all four Tests this month while Stander ran as 24th man during Ireland’s warm-up before the win over the Eagles.

Munster

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Keith Earls

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. Billy Holland

6. Peter O’Mahony (Capt)

7. Chris Cloete

8. Arno Botha

Replacements

16.Kevin O’Byrne

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. Ciaran Parker

19. Fineen Wycherly

20. Gavin Coombes

21. Duncan Wiliams

22. Tyler Bleyendaal

23. Sam Arnold

Edinburgh

15. Dougie Fife

14. Tom Brown

13. George Taylor

12. Juan Pablo Socino

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Jaco van der Walt

9. Nathan Fowles

1. Rory Sutherland

2. David Cherry

3. Murray McCallum

4. James Hodgson

5. Callum Hunter-Hill

6. Ally Miller

7. Lewis Wynne

8. Luke Hamilton (Capt)

Replacements:

16. Ross Ford

17. Darryl Marfo

18. Pietro Ceccarelli

19. Callum Atkinson

20. Senitiki Nayalo

21. Sean Kennedy

22. Jason Baggott

23. Chris Dean

