Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown

FRESH OFF SIGNING a new two-year deal that will keep him at Munster, Keith Earls returns to the starting line-up for Glasgow Warriors’ visit to Thomond Park on Saturday evening [KO 5.15pm, eir Sport].

The number 11 is deemed fit to return to action after a hamstring injury picked up during their Heineken Champions Cup clash with Exeter Chiefs and slots in among seven changes to Johann van Graan’s side.

There’s no Joey Carbery, who is left out altogether from the matchday 23, while Dan Goggin, Rhys Marshall and Tommy O’Donnell are all sidelined through injury.

Alby Mathewson and JJ Hanrahan come in to form a new half-back partnership, while Sammy Arnold also comes into the side following this week’s call-up to the Ireland squad for the upcoming November series.

Nine of the 11 players included in Joe Schmidt’s squad are included in Munster’s panel this weekend.

Hooker Niall Scannell returns the side, while Billy Holland and Chris Cloete also come into the fold.

Andrew Conway and Earls start on the flanks, while Mike Haley starts at full-back. Arnold joins Rory Scannell in the centre.

Mathewson is given the nod at scrum-half, while Hanrahan takes over for Carbery at out-half.

There's no room for Joey Carbery (right) after his back-to-back Champions Cup appearances. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Jean Kleyn and Holland partner up once again, with James Cronin and John Ryan packing down either side of Niall Scannell.

O’Mahony, Cloete and CJ Stander complete the line-up. Dave Kilcoyne and Darren Sweetnam are named among the replacements.

Munster

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Rory Scannell

11. Keith Earls

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Alby Mathewson

1. James Cronin

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Chris Colete

8. CJ Stander

Replacements

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Stephen Archer

19. Fineen Wycherley

20. Arno Botha

21. Neil Cronin

22. Ian Keatley

23. Darren Sweetnam

Glasgow Warriors

15. Ruaridh Jackson

14. DTH van der Merwe

13. Nick Grigg

12. Sam Johnson

11. Rory Hughes

10. Pete Horne

9. George Horne

1. Oli Kebble

2. Grant Stewart

3. D’Arcy Rae

4. Rob Harley

5. Scott Cummings

6. Adam Ashe

7. Callum Gibbins

8. Matt Fagerson

Replacements

16. Kevin Bryce

17. Jamie Bhatti

18. Petrus du Plessis

19. Greg Peterson

20. Chris Fusaro

21. Nick Frisby

22. Brandon Thomson

23. Niko Matawalu

