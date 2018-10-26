Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown

FRESH OFF SIGNING a new two-year deal that will keep him at Munster, Keith Earls returns to the starting line-up for Glasgow Warriors’ visit to Thomond Park on Saturday evening [KO 5.15pm, eir Sport].
The number 11 is deemed fit to return to action after a hamstring injury picked up during their Heineken Champions Cup clash with Exeter Chiefs and slots in among seven changes to Johann van Graan’s side.
There’s no Joey Carbery, who is left out altogether from the matchday 23, while Dan Goggin, Rhys Marshall and Tommy O’Donnell are all sidelined through injury.
Alby Mathewson and JJ Hanrahan come in to form a new half-back partnership, while Sammy Arnold also comes into the side following this week’s call-up to the Ireland squad for the upcoming November series.
Nine of the 11 players included in Joe Schmidt’s squad are included in Munster’s panel this weekend.
Hooker Niall Scannell returns the side, while Billy Holland and Chris Cloete also come into the fold.
Andrew Conway and Earls start on the flanks, while Mike Haley starts at full-back. Arnold joins Rory Scannell in the centre.
Mathewson is given the nod at scrum-half, while Hanrahan takes over for Carbery at out-half.
Jean Kleyn and Holland partner up once again, with James Cronin and John Ryan packing down either side of Niall Scannell.
O’Mahony, Cloete and CJ Stander complete the line-up. Dave Kilcoyne and Darren Sweetnam are named among the replacements.
Munster
15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Alby Mathewson
1. James Cronin
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Chris Colete
8. CJ Stander
Replacements
16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Stephen Archer
19. Fineen Wycherley
20. Arno Botha
21. Neil Cronin
22. Ian Keatley
23. Darren Sweetnam
Glasgow Warriors
15. Ruaridh Jackson
14. DTH van der Merwe
13. Nick Grigg
12. Sam Johnson
11. Rory Hughes
10. Pete Horne
9. George Horne
1. Oli Kebble
2. Grant Stewart
3. D’Arcy Rae
4. Rob Harley
5. Scott Cummings
6. Adam Ashe
7. Callum Gibbins
8. Matt Fagerson
Replacements
16. Kevin Bryce
17. Jamie Bhatti
18. Petrus du Plessis
19. Greg Peterson
20. Chris Fusaro
21. Nick Frisby
22. Brandon Thomson
23. Niko Matawalu
Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud
COMMENTS (11)