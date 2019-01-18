O'Mahony passed fit to start in Munster's showdown with Exeter Chiefs

PETER O’MAHONY WILL lead Munster into tomorrow’s decisive clash with Exeter Chiefs at Thomond Park [KO 5.30pm, Virgin Media One, Channel 4, BT Sport 2].

Munster captain Peter O'Mahony pictured in training this week. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The southern province’s captain had been given a 50% chance of playing as a result of the rib injury he sustained in last weekend’s win over Gloucester.

However, O’Mahony has received the nod to start in the back row of a Munster side that includes just one change from the successful outing at Kingsholm.

That amendment comes in the front row, with John Ryan taking the place of Stephen Archer at tighthead prop.

Ahead of the final round of Heineken Champions Cup fixtures, Munster have a four-point lead over Exeter at the top of Pool 4.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Keith Earls

10. Joey Carbery

9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Tommy O’Donnell

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. Stephen Archer

19. Billy Holland

20. Arno Botha

21. Alby Mathewson

22. Tyler Bleyendaal

23. Dan Goggin

Exeter Chiefs:

15. Jack Nowell

14. Santiago Cordero

13. Henry Slade

12. Ollie Devoto

11. Tom O’Flaherty

10. Joe Simmonds

9. Nic White

1. Alec Hepburn

2. Jack Yeandle (captain)

3. Harry Williams

4. Dave Dennis

5. Jonny Hill

6. Sam Skinner

7. Don Armand

8. Matt Kvesic

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie

17. Ben Moon

18. Greg Holmes

19. Mitch Lees

20. Sean Lonsdale

21. Jack Maunder

22. Gareth Steenson

23. Ian Whitten

Ahead of the final weekend of European pool games, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look at what each of the provinces can expect, and who impressed last weekend:

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

