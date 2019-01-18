This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 18 January, 2019
O'Mahony passed fit to start in Munster's showdown with Exeter Chiefs

The skipper has been given the nod for tomorrow’s game, despite picking up a rib injury against Gloucester.

By Paul Dollery Friday 18 Jan 2019, 12:04 PM
29 minutes ago
PETER O’MAHONY WILL lead Munster into tomorrow’s decisive clash with Exeter Chiefs at Thomond Park [KO 5.30pm, Virgin Media One, Channel 4, BT Sport 2].

Peter O'Mahony Munster captain Peter O'Mahony pictured in training this week. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The southern province’s captain had been given a 50% chance of playing as a result of the rib injury he sustained in last weekend’s win over Gloucester.

However, O’Mahony has received the nod to start in the back row of a Munster side that includes just one change from the successful outing at Kingsholm.

That amendment comes in the front row, with John Ryan taking the place of Stephen Archer at tighthead prop.

Ahead of the final round of Heineken Champions Cup fixtures, Munster have a four-point lead over Exeter at the top of Pool 4.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. Joey Carbery
9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Tommy O’Donnell
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. Stephen Archer
19. Billy Holland
20. Arno Botha
21. Alby Mathewson
22. Tyler Bleyendaal
23. Dan Goggin

Exeter Chiefs:

15. Jack Nowell
14. Santiago Cordero
13. Henry Slade
12. Ollie Devoto
11. Tom O’Flaherty
10. Joe Simmonds
9. Nic White

1. Alec Hepburn
2. Jack Yeandle (captain)
3. Harry Williams
4. Dave Dennis
5. Jonny Hill
6. Sam Skinner
7. Don Armand
8. Matt Kvesic

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie
17. Ben Moon
18. Greg Holmes
19. Mitch Lees
20. Sean Lonsdale
21. Jack Maunder
22. Gareth Steenson
23. Ian Whitten 

Ahead of the final weekend of European pool games, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look at what each of the provinces can expect, and who impressed last weekend:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

