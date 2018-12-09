Johann van Gran’s side welcome the French side for this Pool 2 encounter.
Weather is not great in Thomond ahead of kick-off. Here’s the view from the media section.
The Castres team forming a team huddle:
The42′s Sean Farrell has written a preview ahead of today’s game, here’s a snippet of the piece:
Perhaps the most exciting return, however, has been Chris Farrell. The Ulster native has reportedly been lighting up the GPS metrics for speed and power along his long road to recovery from a ruptured ACL. His barnstorming performance in Cork last Friday backed up the rumour. The 25-year-old’s power and distribution could prove key in giving Munster early breakthroughs to stop them chasing the ‘fool’s gold’ Van Graan warns of.
“He trained so well and we re-integrated him to training and as we came back from the Cheetahs game he just seemed pure class on the field,” says Van Graan.
Munster will be making a change before kick-off as Joey Carbery is ruled out with a hamstring injury.
With the squad arriving & getting match ready in Thomond Park there's a change to our side with Joey Carbery out with a tight hamstring.
JJ Hanrahan starts with Tyler Bleyendaal on the bench. #MUNvCO
Thomond Park is looking well today! Let us know if you’re heading along to the game.
Our squad have just arrived at Thomond Park ahead of #MUNvCO
And here’s the Castres starting XV:
15. Scott Spedding
14. Armand Batlle
13. Thomas Combezou
12. Florian Vialelle
11. Taylor Paris
10. Benjamin Urdapilleta
9. Ludovic Radosavljevic
1. Antoine Tichit
2. Jody Jenneker
3. Daniel Kotze
4. Loic Jacquet
5. Thibault Lassalle
6. Mathieu Babillot (captain)
7. Kevin Gimeno
8. Alex Tulou
Replacements:
16. Kevin Firmin
17. Paea Fa’anunu
18. Marc Clerc
19. Christophe Samson
20. Yannick Caballero
21. Julien Caminati
22. Martin Laveau
23. Rory Kockott
Here’s how Munster have been named to line-out:
15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. Joey Carbery
9. Conor Murray
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (Captain)
7. Chris Cloete
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. Ciaran Parker
19. Fineen Wycherly
20. Arno Botha
21. Alby Mathewson
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Sam Arnold
Hello and welcome along to The42′s live coverage of today’s Heineken Champions Cup clash between Munster and Castres Olympique at Thomond Park.
We’ll have the team line-ups for you in the next few minutes along with some pre-match reading to bring you up to speed before the 1pm kick-off.
As always, we want you to get involved in the coverage. If you have any observations on the game that you’d like to share, send a tweet to @Shin_Farrell or post your thoughts in the comment section below.
Do stay with us and enjoy the game!
