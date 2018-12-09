This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Weather is not great in Thomond ahead of kick-off. Here’s the view from the media section.

IMG-20181209-WA0000 Thomond Park. Source: Sean Farrell

The42′s Sean Farrell has written a preview ahead of today’s game, here’s a snippet of the piece:

Perhaps the most exciting return, however, has been Chris Farrell. The Ulster native has reportedly been lighting up the GPS metrics for speed and power along his long road to recovery from a ruptured ACL. His barnstorming performance in Cork last Friday backed up the rumour. The 25-year-old’s power and distribution could prove key in giving Munster early breakthroughs to stop them chasing the ‘fool’s gold’ Van Graan warns of.

“He trained so well and we re-integrated him to training and as we came back from the Cheetahs game he just seemed pure class on the field,” says Van Graan.

Read the full article here.

Munster will be making a change before kick-off as Joey Carbery is ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Thomond Park is looking well today! Let us know if you’re heading along to the game.

A view of Thomond Park Thomond Park. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

And here’s the Castres starting XV:

15. Scott Spedding
14. Armand Batlle
13. Thomas Combezou
12. Florian Vialelle
11. Taylor Paris
10. Benjamin Urdapilleta
9. Ludovic Radosavljevic

1. Antoine Tichit
2. Jody Jenneker
3. Daniel Kotze
4. Loic Jacquet
5. Thibault Lassalle
6. Mathieu Babillot (captain)
7. Kevin Gimeno
8. Alex Tulou

Replacements:

16. Kevin Firmin
17. Paea Fa’anunu
18. Marc Clerc
19. Christophe Samson
20. Yannick Caballero
21. Julien Caminati
22. Martin Laveau
23. Rory Kockott

Here’s how Munster have been named to line-out:

15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. Joey Carbery
9. Conor Murray 

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (Captain)
7. Chris Cloete
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. Ciaran Parker
19. Fineen Wycherly
20. Arno Botha
21. Alby Mathewson
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Sam Arnold

Hello and welcome along to The42′s live coverage of today’s Heineken Champions Cup clash between Munster and Castres Olympique at Thomond Park.

We’ll have the team line-ups for you in the next few minutes along with some pre-match reading to bring you up to speed before the 1pm kick-off.

As always, we want you to get involved in the coverage. If you have any observations on the game that you’d like to share, send a tweet to @Shin_Farrell or post your thoughts in the comment section below.

Do stay with us and enjoy the game!

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview a big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

