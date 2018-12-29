Join us as we take you through live coverage of this crunch inter-pro tie at Thomond Park.
Liveblog
And here is the Leinster team that has been named:
15. Jordan Larmour
14. Dave Kearney
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Rory O’Loughlin
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Luke McGrath
1. Cian Healy
2. James Tracy
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Scott Fardy
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. Bryan Byrne
17. Peter Dooley
18. Michael Bent
19. Ross Molony
20. Max Deegan
21. Hugh O’Sullivan
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Noel Reid.
Here’s how Munster are named to line out:
15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Dan Goggin
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. Joey Carbery
9. Conor Murray
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Fineen Wycherley
7. Chris Cloete
8. CJ Stander (captain).
Replacements:
16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. Stephen Archer
19. Billy Holland
20. Arno Botha
21. Alby Mathewson
22. Tyler Bleyendaal
23. Darren Sweetnam.
Hello and welcome along to The42′s live coverage of what promises to be another epic encounter between these two great foes.
It’s Munster v Leinster in Thomond Park and it doesn’t get much better than this. Sinéad Farrell will be guiding you through the live coverage of this inter-pro tie.
The defending European champions have won each of the last four meetings between the sides but will Munster be able to put a halt to that today?
Stay with us to find out as we look forward to the 5.15 kick-off.
We’ll have the team-line ups for you in the next few minutes as well as any changes to either side before the action begins.
As always, we want you to get involved in the coverage so simply post a comment below or send a Tweet to @Shin_Farrell.
Enjoy the game!
