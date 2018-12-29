This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
And here is the Leinster team that has been named:

15. Jordan Larmour 
14. Dave Kearney 
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Rory O’Loughlin 
11. James Lowe 
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy 
2. James Tracy 
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Scott Fardy
5. James Ryan 
6. Rhys Ruddock 
7. Josh van der Flier 
8. Jack Conan 

Replacements:

16. Bryan Byrne 
17. Peter Dooley 
18. Michael Bent 
19. Ross Molony
20. Max Deegan 
21. Hugh O’Sullivan 
22. Ciarán Frawley 
23. Noel Reid.

Here’s how Munster are named to line out:

15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Dan Goggin
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. Joey Carbery
9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Fineen Wycherley
7. Chris Cloete
8. CJ Stander (captain).

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. Stephen Archer
19. Billy Holland
20. Arno Botha
21. Alby Mathewson
22. Tyler Bleyendaal
23. Darren Sweetnam. 

Hello and welcome along to The42′s live coverage of what promises to be another epic encounter between these two great foes.

It’s Munster v Leinster in Thomond Park and it doesn’t get much better than this. Sinéad Farrell will be guiding you through the live coverage of this inter-pro tie.

The defending European champions have won each of the last four meetings between the sides but will Munster be able to put a halt to that today?

Stay with us to find out as we look forward to the 5.15 kick-off.

We’ll have the team-line ups for you in the next few minutes as well as any changes to either side before the action begins.

As always, we want you to get involved in the coverage so simply post a comment below or send a Tweet to @Shin_Farrell.

Enjoy the game!

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

