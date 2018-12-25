This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Munster's Arno Botha and his dog Ben reunited for Christmas

The South African had to leave the French bulldog at home when he moved to the Northern Hemisphere.

By Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh Tuesday 25 Dec 2018, 9:30 PM
Source: The42.ie/YouTube

WHEN MUNSTER’S ARNO Botha was leaving South Africa to join London Irish, he had to leave his dog Ben behind. 

After moving to Munster in September, the twice-capped Springbok was able to look into flying Ben to Ireland, and a few weeks ago, he was able to bring him to his new home in Limerick.

Botha worked with Munster coach Johann Van Graan previously at the Bulls and with South Africa, and says he’s fitting in well in Limerick, although admits that it helps having “something from home always with you”.

A nice good-news story to end Christmas Day! 

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview another big weekend of rugby action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

