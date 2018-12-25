Munster's Arno Botha and his dog Ben reunited for Christmas

WHEN MUNSTER’S ARNO Botha was leaving South Africa to join London Irish, he had to leave his dog Ben behind.

After moving to Munster in September, the twice-capped Springbok was able to look into flying Ben to Ireland, and a few weeks ago, he was able to bring him to his new home in Limerick.

Botha worked with Munster coach Johann Van Graan previously at the Bulls and with South Africa, and says he’s fitting in well in Limerick, although admits that it helps having “something from home always with you”.

A nice good-news story to end Christmas Day!

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview another big weekend of rugby action and dissect the week’s main talking points.

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: