Super Bowl winner Kendricks to miss five more games after insider trading debacle

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS LINEBACKER Mychal Kendricks will miss eight games after a September guilty plea on insider trading charges, the league confirmed on Tuesday, setting an end date to his indefinite suspension.

The ban includes three games that Kendricks has already missed since his 2 October suspension. He can return to practice on 12 November and play again on 10 December when the Seahawks face Minnesota Vikings, where his younger brother Eric is a starting linebacker.

Kendricks signed with Seattle last month after being cut by the Cleveland Browns in August amid charges of securities fraud and conspiracy. He pleaded guilty and faces up to 25 years in prison.

Kendricks made just under $1.2 million (€1.06 million) from July 2014 to March 2015 by using information from a banker at a global investment firm in exchange for Philadelphia Eagles tickets and $10,000.

The 28-year-old American spent six years with the Eagles, helping them in February to their first ever Super Bowl triumph with a dramatic 41-33 win over the New England Patriots.

This season Kendricks made two sacks and 13 tackles in three appearances, two of them starts, for the Seahawks. He has 474 career tackles and 15 sacks with three interceptions, six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

At 4-3, the Seahawks are in the final National Conference wildcard playoff spot.

