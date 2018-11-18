Poll: Who do you think will book All-Ireland club hurling semi-final places today?

ANTRIM’S CUSHENDALL secured their passage to the 2019 All-Ireland SHC club hurling semi-finals last weekend and two more places are set to be filled this afternoon.

In Pearse Stadium at 2pm the Galway hurling final commences with Liam Mellows taking on St Thomas, the winners of that tie will meet newly-crowned Ulster champions Cushendall next February.

The throw-in time is the same in Semple Stadium with Limerick’s Na Piarsaigh facing Waterford’s Ballygunner in the battle for Munster senior hurling honours.

The Galway decider pits together the last two county champions with both having defeated Gort in their respective finals. 2013 All-Ireland kingpins St Thomas won out in 2016 while last December saw Liam Mellows win out after a 47-year title wait.

The Munster showdown is a repeat of last year’s final. Na Piarsaigh are the title holders, something they have achieved four times since 2011. Ballygunner have suffered that losing feeling twice in the last three seasons to Na Piarsaigh and their sole final success was back in 2001.

The Munster winners will advance to a semi-final against the Leinster champions with four clubs (Naomh Éanna, Ballyhale Shamrocks, Coolderry and Ballyboden St-Enda’s) still in that race.

So who do you think will advance to the All-Ireland series today? Let us know.

