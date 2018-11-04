This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 4 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

18-point win for Na Piarsaighas they cruise into Munster hurling final but injury worries over Dowling and Lynch

The Gaelic Grounds in Limerick hosted today’s game.

By Páraic McMahon Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 2:54 PM
6 minutes ago 405 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4322079
Peter Casey bagged Na Piarsaigh's third goal.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Peter Casey bagged Na Piarsaigh's third goal.
Peter Casey bagged Na Piarsaigh's third goal.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Na Piarsaigh 3-22
Clonoulty-Rossmore 0-13

Paraic McMahon reports from Gaelic Grounds

IT WAS EVIDENT from the off in this AIB Munster SHC club semi-final that Na Piarsaigh meant business as they sought to put the game to bed as soon as was possible.

They had two goal chances inside the opening three minutes, Adrian Breen’s first effort went wide while Declan O’Dwyer pulled off a save to deny Kevin Downes.

While the Limerick kingpins were alert from the throw-in, the same could not be said for Clonoulty whose marking was not of the level one would expect for the provincial championship. This in turn opened up a bundle of space for the lively Na Piarsaigh attack and they duly capitalised on it.

With twenty one minutes on the clock, Paul Beary’s Na Piarsaigh had built up a 0-10 to 0-3 advantage with the bulk of the scores courtesy of Adrian Breen, Shane Dowling and Ronan Lynch.

Paudie White did hit two points from play for the Tipperary champions in the opening half with Timmy Hammersley chipping in with three frees. However the concession of two goals in the final ten minutes of the first half sapped any morale they still had.

On the restart, Na Piarsaigh were without Shane Dowling who sustained a hand injury while in the remainder of the half they lost Ronan Lynch and Kieran Kennedy. It still didn’t deter their cause, they scored 1-5 without reply on the resumption with Peter Casey raising his second green flag. Timmy Hammersley kept the Clonoulty-Rossmore account ticking over but the mountain was always too big to climb.

All over the pitch, four-time Munster champions Na Piarsaigh dominated. In particular their half-back line of Lynch, William O’Donoghue and Cathal King allowed them stamp their authority on proceedings while up front Breen and Casey scored a combined 2-8. They have yet to lose a game in this competition and it will take a serious challenge to buck this trend.

Winning their first county title since 1997 makes 2018 a memorable year for Clonoulty-Rossmore, however their involvement in the Munster club is one they will be keen to forget.

Scorers Na Piarsaigh: Peter Casey 2-2, Adrian Breen 0-6, Shane Dowling 0-5 (0-5f), Kevin Downes 1-1 (0-1f), Ronan Lynch 0-3 (0-1f), Thomas Grimes 0-2, Conor Boylan, Alan Dempsey, David Dempsey 0-1 each.

Scorers Clonoulty-Rossmore: Timmy Hammersley 0-8 (0-5f), Paudie White 0-2, Cathal Bourke, Conor Hammersley, Dillon Quirke (0-1 sideline cut) 0-1 each.

Na Piarsaigh

1. Padraig Kennedy

2. Jerome Boylan
3. Michael Casey
4. Kieran Kennedy

5. Ronan Lynch
6. William O’Donoghue
7. Cathal King

8. Alan Dempsey
9. Gordon Brown

10. David Dempsey
11. Shane Dowling
12. Conor Boylan

13. Adrian Breen
14. Kevin Downes
15. Peter Casey

Subs

21. Conor Houlihan for Dowling (28) (inj)
20. Kevin Ryan for P Casey (37)
17. Michael Foley for Lynch (43) (blood)
19. Thomas Grimes for A Dempsey (44)
18. James O’Brien for King (54)
27: Pat Gleeson for Kennedy (62) (inj)

Clonoulty-Rossmore

1. Declan O’Dwyer

2. Joey O’Keeffe
3. Ciaran Quirke
4. Jimmy Ryan

5. Sean O’Connor
6. John O’Keeffe
7. Enda Heffernan

9. Conor Hammersley
20. James Heffernan

12. Paudie White
11. Dillon Quirke
15. Tom Butler

10. Cathal Bourke
14. Timmy Hammersley
13. Fiachra O’Keeffe

Subs

17. Thomas Butler for F O’Keeffe (half-time)
8. Ronan Heffernan for J Heffernan (37)
28. Niall Shanahan for Joey O’Keeffe (52)
27. Paddy Ryan for Tom Butler (54)
25. Donnchadh Quirke for Ryan (58)

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwan (Cork)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Páraic McMahon
@thepmanofficial
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    'I was thinking, âAm I ever going to get a cap?â' - Ireland's Ross Byrne
    'I was thinking, ‘Am I ever going to get a cap?’' - Ireland's Ross Byrne
    Flooding kills nine members of same family in Italy, raising storm death toll to over 30
    'He does remind you of a young Christian Cullen in what he can do'
    FOOTBALL
    Barcelona strike twice in three minutes to snatch victory at Rayo Vallecano
    Barcelona strike twice in three minutes to snatch victory at Rayo Vallecano
    'I go a little bit mad': Coleman enjoys long-awaited Everton goal
    'We hope we did his family proud': Leicester dedicate emotional win to late owner
    IRELAND
    Superb Larmour hat-trick helps Schmidt's Ireland to big win over Italy
    Superb Larmour hat-trick helps Schmidt's Ireland to big win over Italy
    Book details Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger's relationship with his right-hand man from the Galway Gaeltacht
    As it happened: Ireland v Italy, November Tests
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'In PE class a fella turns around and says: lads sheâs playing in the Aviva next week, so go easy on the tackles'
    'In PE class a fella turns around and says: lads she’s playing in the Aviva next week, so go easy on the tackles'
    Tottenham survive late Wolves comeback to leapfrog Arsenal into fourth
    Klopp: Liverpool made more mistakes at Arsenal than the officials

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie