Na Piarsaigh secure back-to-back Limerick titles with clinical display against Doon

Na Piarsaigh 2-22

Doon 3-10

Páraic McMahon reports from the Gaelic Grounds

A MORE COHESIVE AND balanced Na Piarsaigh became the first club since Adare in 2009 to win back-to-back Limerick SHC titles, which is their fifth county crown since 2011.

Ironically, that final nine years ago marked Na Piarsaigh’s first ever senior final appearance.

Although they struck for goal with the first score in either half, Doon failed to build on the green flags from Pat Ryan and Dean Coleman. They spurned scoreable opportunities in the first half at a stage when Na Piarsaigh had yet to exert their authority on proceedings.

Level on five occasions in the first half, it was midfielder Alan Dempsey with four points from play along with points from Shane Dowling that gave the Paul Beary-managed side a three-point lead at the interval.

An excellent Peter Casey pass was batted to the back of Cathal McNamara’s goal on the thirty seventh minute by David Dempsey to put Na Piarsaigh in firm control and from there they never looked back.

David Dempsey gets his team's first goal of the game. pic.twitter.com/42YDmSWZzD — The GAA (@officialgaa) October 27, 2018

In the final quarter, they outscored Doon 1-06 1-02 with Adrian Breen rattling the net following a David Dempsey run and offload while Barry Murphy struck a consolation goal for the East Limerick club.

He may have ended up on the losing team but Richie English gave an exhibition at full-back. Pat Ryan caused problems at the other end of the field but with only three players on the field to register scores, it wasn’t enough for the club competing in their first senior decider since 2000.

A Munster semi-final with Clonoulty/Rossmore is the reward for the better balanced Na Piarsaigh. The Caherdavin club have become the kingpins in Limerick hurling and their best performers on the night were Shane Dowling along with the Dempsey brothers David and Alan.

Na Piarsaigh scorers: Shane Dowling (0-12 9f), Adrian Breen (1-02), Alan Dempsey (0-04), David Dempsey (1-01), Peter Casey (0-03)

Doon scorers: Barry Murphy (1-07 7f), Dean Coleman (1-02), Pat Ryan (1-01)

Na Piarsaigh

1. Pádraic Kennedy

2. Jerome Boylan

3. Mike Casey

4. Kieran Kennedy

5. Ronan Lynch

6. William O’Donoghue

7. Cathall King

9. Gordon Brown

8. Alan Dempsey

10. David Dempsey

11. Shane Dowling

12. Conor Boylan

13. Adrian Breen

14. Kevin Downes

15. Peter Casey

Subs:

21. Conor Houlihan for A Dempsey (51)

17. Michael Foley for King (60)

20. Kevin Ryan for C Boylan (61)

Doon

1. Cathal McNamara

2. Brian McPartland

3. Richie English

4. Stephen Ryan

5. Denis Moloney

6. Mikey O’Brien

7. Eddie Kiely

8. Josh Ryan

9. John Hayes

10. Patrick Cummins

11. Darragh O’Donovan

12. Darragh Stapleton

14. Pat Ryan

13. Dean Coleman

15. Barry Murphy

Subs:

17. Michael Ryan for Hayes (HT)

19. Jack Cummins for P Cummins (44)

20. Jack Ryan for Stapleton (57)

Referee: Jason O’Mahony (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

