Nadal moves fourth for all-time wins at Australian Open

Spanish second seed Rafael Nadal celebrates at the Australian Open.

Spanish second seed Rafael Nadal celebrates at the Australian Open.

FORMER WORLD NUMBER one Rafael Nadal equalled Stefan Edberg’s record for the fourth-most wins by a man at the Australian Open.

Nadal celebrated his 56th Australian Open victory by beating local wildcard James Duckworth in straight sets in Melbourne today.

The 17-time grand slam champion impressed in his first appearance since the US Open, winning 6-4 6-3 7-5.

Spanish second seed Nadal is within striking distance of Jack Crawford (58) and six-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic (61) on the all-time list, while two-time reigning champion Roger Federer (94) holds the record.

Nadal will face either Matthew Ebden or Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round at Melbourne Park.