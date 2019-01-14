Nadal moves fourth for all-time wins at Australian Open

FORMER WORLD NUMBER one Rafael Nadal equalled Stefan Edberg’s record for the fourth-most wins by a man at the Australian Open.
Nadal celebrated his 56th Australian Open victory by beating local wildcard James Duckworth in straight sets in Melbourne today.
The 17-time grand slam champion impressed in his first appearance since the US Open, winning 6-4 6-3 7-5.
Spanish second seed Nadal is within striking distance of Jack Crawford (58) and six-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic (61) on the all-time list, while two-time reigning champion Roger Federer (94) holds the record.
Nadal will face either Matthew Ebden or Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round at Melbourne Park.
