Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 31 January, 2019
Fiji to tackle World Cup without Nadolo after winger announces international retirement

Nemani Nadolo has called time on his Fiji career at 31.

By The42 Team Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 1:06 PM
1 hour ago 2,470 Views 5 Comments
Nemani Nadolo at the 2015 World Cup.
Image: PA Images
Nemani Nadolo at the 2015 World Cup.
Nemani Nadolo at the 2015 World Cup.
Image: PA Images

FIJI WINGER NEMANI Nadolo has announced his international retirement, with the Rugby World Cup in Japan on the horizon.

The prolific Montpellier flyer, who turns 31 today, revealed he had been contemplating calling time on his Test career for a long time.

Nadolo scored 19 tries in 30 matches for the Pacific Islanders, but a defeat to Tonga last June will mark his last appearance on the international stage.

He posted on Instagram: “I thought I’d be the first to let you all know that I’ve called it a day playing for my beloved country Fiji.

“First and foremost I want to thank the almighty, for without him I believe I would never have gotten this far. The moment I debuted as a ‘caretaker’ of the jersey back in 2010 I would have never thought I’d have played for this long and represented the tiny island of Fiji.”

He added: “With the depth and current crop of outside backs coming through I have no doubt that the next ‘caretakers’ of the jersey will do a great job.

“I still have a lot to prove and I look forward to doing that with my club… I wish the coaches and the current [Fiji] squad all the best for the future and have no doubt they will do well!”

The42 Team

COMMENTS (5)

