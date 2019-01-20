This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Monday 21 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Callejon and Milik on target as Ancelotti's Napoli keep pressure on Juventus

First-half goals from Jose Callejon and Arkadiusz Milik saw Napoli beat Lazio on Sunday.

By AFP Sunday 20 Jan 2019, 10:50 PM
1 hour ago 1,109 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4450522
Napoli players celebrate after full-time on Sunday.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Napoli players celebrate after full-time on Sunday.
Napoli players celebrate after full-time on Sunday.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

NAPOLI BEAT 10-MAN Lazio 2-1 on Sunday to close the gap on leaders Juventus to six points and consolidate second place in Serie A.

First-half goals from Jose Callejon and Arkadiusz Milik ensured all three points for the southerners before champions Juventus host bottom club Chievo on Monday.

Napoli have 47 points from 20 games and are now seven ahead of third-placed Inter Milan who were held to a goalless draw at home by Sassuolo on Saturday.

But it was a damaging defeat for Lazio who drop out of the Champions League places into fifth at the expense of city rivals Roma.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s Roma are one point ahead of Lazio who host seven-time reigning champions Juventus next weekend.

Imago 20190120 Arkadiusz Milik was on target on Sunday against Lazio. Source: Imago/PA Images

Napoli were without suspended defender Kalidou Koulibaly, captain Marek Hamsik and forward Lorenzo Insigne.

But Carlo Ancelotti’s side could have won by a larger margin with Milik and Fabian Ruiz both hitting the woodwork early.

Spanish forward Callejon scored his first Serie A goal this season after 34 minutes with forward Milik’s superb free-kick three minutes later giving the Pole his seventh goal in eight games.

Ciro Immobile pulled one back for Lazio after 65 minutes at the San Paolo stadium, but the visitors were struggling as they played the last 20 minutes a man down after Francesco Acerbi was sent off for a second yellow card.

“We were missing a lot of players, but you really couldn’t tell at all, which shows our strength in depth,” said Ancelotti.

“We had moments of difficulty, some of which we could have dealt with better and there were some naive errors, but overall there was a lot of quality.”

Earlier Colombian forward Duvan Zapata scored four goals as ambitious northerners Atalanta thrashed struggling Frosinone 5-0 to bring his tally to 13 in the last seven league games.

Italy: Napoli - Lazio Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The side from Bergamo are just two points off the final Champions League berth.

In Florence, Sampdoria held 10-man Fiorentina 3-3 in a game between Europa League hopefuls.

Colombian forward Luis Muriel bagged a brace on his first appearance for Fiorentina since his loan move from Sevilla, with Fabio Quagliarella getting a double to join Cristiano Ronaldo on top of the goal scoring charts with 14 this season.

The side from Genoa are eighth — one point off the Europa League berths, with Fiorentina three points behind in tenth.

Juventus — fresh from winning a record eighth Italian Super Cup trophy in midweek against AC Milan thanks to Ronaldo’s goal in Saudi Arabia — take on lowly Chievo on Monday as Gennaro Gattuso’s AC Milan travel to Genoa.

© AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    'Dalglish texts me before matches': Van Dijk praises support of Liverpool legends
    'Dalglish texts me before matches': Van Dijk praises support of Liverpool legends
    'I accept his decision': Gattuso axes Chelsea-bound Higuain
    I deserved red card, says Wolves boss
    LEINSTER
    'You've got to feel for them when Conan doesn't play and they put O'Brien on'
    'You've got to feel for them when Conan doesn't play and they put O'Brien on'
    Cullen's Leinster look towards 'tricky' Ulster side with many familiar faces
    Leinster set up European quarter-final against Ulster with powerful win at Wasps
    LIVERPOOL
    Man City ease past Huddersfield to close the gap on Liverpool
    Man City ease past Huddersfield to close the gap on Liverpool
    The Ireland and Liverpool star unwilling to settle for second best
    Salah scores landmark goal as Liverpool survive scare to extend lead at top
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Manchester United star Pogba ‘was clever’ in penalty incident, says Brighton defender
    Manchester United star Pogba ‘was clever’ in penalty incident, says Brighton defender
    'He can't run, can't defend, can't assist' - Rio Ferdinand savages Chelsea midfielder
    Jose Mourinho admits he once hid in laundry to skirt ban

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie