This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 9 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Moyes, Allardyce and O'Neill were all linked, but Stoke opt to bring in Nathan Jones

The Welshman has been named as the Potters’ new manager after they agreed a compensation package with Luton Town.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 9 Jan 2019, 1:40 PM
40 minutes ago 1,205 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4431087
Jones with the Potters shirt.
Image: Twitter/Stoke City
Jones with the Potters shirt.
Jones with the Potters shirt.
Image: Twitter/Stoke City

STOKE CITY HAVE announced Nathan Jones as their new manager this afternoon. 

The Championship club, sitting 14th in English football’s second tier, sacked Gary Rowett yesterday — handing first-team affairs to ex-Ireland international Rory Delap, Kevin Russell and Andy Quy on a temporary basis. 

However, they have acted quickly to find a replacement. Ex-Man United boss David Moyes had been linked with the role along with the likes of former Ireland manager Martin O’Neill and Sam Allardyce, but the Potters have brought in Welshman Jones. 

Having previously worked under Oscar Garcia, Sami Hyypia and Chris Hughton at Brighton, he took charge of Luton in 2016 and guided them to automatic promotion from League Two last season. 

The Hatters are currently chasing back-to-back promotions and sit second in League One, but they will have to see out the campaign without the 45-year-old after Stoke agreed a compensation package for his services. 

“Nathan is an incredibly driven and passionate individual and we are delighted to have secured his services for Stoke City,” chairman and vice-chairman John and Peter Coates said in a statement released today. 

We have been following Nathan’s career for sometime and when we met him were hugely impressed with his clear vision as to how he will achieve success at Stoke.”

They play Brentford away in the league on Saturday. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    FOOTBALL
    Bayern confirm intention to sign English youngster from Chelsea after making £35m bid
    Bayern confirm intention to sign English youngster from Chelsea after making £35m bid
    Tottenham's stadium move delayed until March at the earliest
    After scoring 44 goals for club and country in 2018, Salah retains African Player of the Year
    LIVERPOOL
    Teenage midfielder 'buzzing' after Liverpool debut
    Teenage midfielder 'buzzing' after Liverpool debut
    Klopp defends changes as Wolves prove too good for Liverpool
    As it happened: Wolves vs Liverpool, FA Cup third round
    LEINSTER
    'Big players rise to these big occasions': Leinster ready for toughest test
    'Big players rise to these big occasions': Leinster ready for toughest test
    A new Laochra Gael series, Jump Girls racing documentary, live rugby and soccer coverage
    Connacht confirm Kelleher departure amid reports of Leinster return
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Higuain could be on his way to the Premier League after Chelsea 'agree terms'
    Higuain could be on his way to the Premier League after Chelsea 'agree terms'
    'I was pretty much retired' - The rejuvenation of the Irish star aiming to end Man City's bid for glory
    'I am not a greenkeeper': Guardiola rejects Liverpool's long grass accusation

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie