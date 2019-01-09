Moyes, Allardyce and O'Neill were all linked, but Stoke opt to bring in Nathan Jones

STOKE CITY HAVE announced Nathan Jones as their new manager this afternoon.

The Championship club, sitting 14th in English football’s second tier, sacked Gary Rowett yesterday — handing first-team affairs to ex-Ireland international Rory Delap, Kevin Russell and Andy Quy on a temporary basis.

However, they have acted quickly to find a replacement. Ex-Man United boss David Moyes had been linked with the role along with the likes of former Ireland manager Martin O’Neill and Sam Allardyce, but the Potters have brought in Welshman Jones.

Having previously worked under Oscar Garcia, Sami Hyypia and Chris Hughton at Brighton, he took charge of Luton in 2016 and guided them to automatic promotion from League Two last season.

The Hatters are currently chasing back-to-back promotions and sit second in League One, but they will have to see out the campaign without the 45-year-old after Stoke agreed a compensation package for his services.

“Nathan is an incredibly driven and passionate individual and we are delighted to have secured his services for Stoke City,” chairman and vice-chairman John and Peter Coates said in a statement released today.

We have been following Nathan’s career for sometime and when we met him were hugely impressed with his clear vision as to how he will achieve success at Stoke.”

They play Brentford away in the league on Saturday.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: