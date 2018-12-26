This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He's not Irish. Why is Mick trying to get him to play for Ireland?'

Gary Breen disagrees with the idea of the Boys in Green recruiting Southampton player and England international Nathan Redmond.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 26 Dec 2018, 7:53 PM
14 minutes ago
Nathan Redmond (file pic).
Image: Adam Davy
Nathan Redmond (file pic).
Nathan Redmond (file pic).
Image: Adam Davy

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Gary Breen has criticised the potential recruitment of Southampton’s Nathan Redmond for the Republic, saying that Redmond is “not Irish” as well as questioning the rules surrounding eligibility. 

The Irish Independent this morning reported that incoming boss Mick McCarthy is set to pursue Redmond, among other players born outside the Republic who are eligible to play for Ireland.

The 24-year-old is reportedly interested in discussing a possible switch.

Redmond has represented England at underage level and has also lined for the senior side in a 2017 international friendly against Germany.

The Birmingham native is eligible to represent the Boys in Green through his Irish-born mother Michelle, but speaking to Off The Ball, Breen argued that Ireland should not be pursuing Redmond and questioned the player’s motives to switch.

“In isolation, he’s a very talented player and we don’t have players of his ability throughout that squad,” he said.

On a personal opinion, no I don’t like it. He’s not Irish. Why’s he playing for Ireland, or why is Mick trying to get him to play for Ireland?

“I’d have this argument with Mick, no problem.”

Presenter Nathan Murphy then pointed out that manager McCarthy is expected to find the best players for Ireland, which might explain why he is reportedly trying to recruit Redmond.

Breen, who won 63 caps for Ireland, agreed before adding: “It’s not up to Mick or Martin O’Neill [before that] to determine who should or shouldn’t play for the Irish national team. It’s up to them to pick whoever’s available under the current rules.

But this is the big problem, these rules are nonsense. If you’ve played for England before and you’ve shown no inclination to declare for Ireland at any stage of your career but now suddenly [you think] ‘oh yeah, I might fancy that, that’s a nice career move and I might get a chance to play in the Euro Championships…’ No, I don’t like it.”

Breen — who himself was born in London but always insisted he never had any doubts about who he would represent internationally — added that Redmond would be a big addition to the team and said that he would accept him if the Saints player ultimately does declare for the Boys in Green.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, he’d be an asset to the squad, there’s no denying that. And ultimately, I don’t necessarily cheer on the player, I cheer on the jersey.

“So if for some reason he does go on to feature in an Ireland shirt, he’ll get my full backing, like all those players who have worn other national shirts. We’ve seen it, they’re heroes in our team now.

“You’ve got someone like Callum Robinson, who’s played 31 times for England underage, and we’re cheering him.

“You asked do I like it? No, I don’t. I’ve been quite vocal about it. If he does declare for Ireland and he pulls on the jersey and walks out in front of us all, will I cheer him on? Of course I will.”

