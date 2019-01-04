Liverpool defender Clyne is heading out on loan for the rest of the season

LIVERPOOL DEFENDER NATHANIEL Clyne is set to finish the 2018/19 season on loan at Bournemouth.

The 27-year-old will come as a boost to the Cherries, who have agreed a loan deal with the Premier League leaders until the end of the campaign.

In search of regular first-team football, Clyne will be a welcome replacement for Adam Smith and Simon Francis at the 12th-placed outfit, as they both sit out with long-term injuries.

The 14-time capped England defender was a regular starter in his first two seasons at Anfield after arriving from Southampton on a £12.5 million move in 2015, but while he was out injured last season, Trent Alexander-Arnold emerged as first-choice at right back.

BREAKING: @afcbournemouth agree deal to sign Nathaniel Clyne on loan from @LFC until the end of the season. #SSN pic.twitter.com/TnZp0Nxi5g — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 4, 2019

He has played 102 times for the Reds, but just nine times in the last two seasons — and has started only once in the Premier League this term.

Joe Gomez, James Milner and Fabinho can both all there too so Klopp appears content to let Clyne — who started his career at Crystal Palace — ply his trade elsewhere for the rest of the season.

He was also a target for Cardiff City.

