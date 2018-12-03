England to face Netherlands in Nations League semis next June

ENGLAND WILL FACE the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the inaugural Uefa Nations League next June.
Finals hosts Portugal take on Switzerland in the first semi-final, scheduled for 5 June, with England and the Netherlands meeting a day later on 6 June.
The final, and a third/fourth-place play-off, will be played on 9 June.
The draw was made in Dublin’s Shelbourne Hotel on Monday afternoon.
All four countries are already guaranteed a minimum of €3 million in prize money by qualifying for the finals as League A group winners.
The overall Nations League winners will receive an additional €4.5 million, with €3.5 million for the runners-up.
CONFIRMED: #NationsLeague semi-finals!— UEFA EURO 2020 (@UEFAEURO) December 3, 2018
Who will reach the final?
🇵🇹🆚🇨🇭
🇳🇱🆚🏴 pic.twitter.com/ayMwIdASXs
