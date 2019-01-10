Kuzma inspires LeBron-less Lakers to victory while Bucks overcome Rockets' MVP contender Harden

Kyle Kuzma scores for the LA Lakers in their clash with the Detroit Pistons.

Kyle Kuzma scores for the LA Lakers in their clash with the Detroit Pistons.

THE MILWAUKEE BUCKS managed to overcome a big performance from James Harden to top the Houston Rockets 116-109 in the NBA.

MVP contender Harden posted 42 points but the Rockets still fell to the Bucks on Wednesday – snapping their 10-game home winning streak.

Harden also notched 11 rebounds, giving him a double-double midweek. Rockets team-mate Clint Capela chipped in 18 points and 13 rebounds, but Milwaukee’s balanced offense was too overwhelming.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 27 points and 21 rebounds for the Bucks. Malcolm Brogdon contributed 24 points on an efficient nine-of-12 shooting.

The Bucks (29-11) sit atop the Eastern Conference, while the Rockets dropped to 23-17, leaving them sixth in the west.

Anthony Davis put up 38 points and 13 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans outlasted the Cleveland Cavaliers 140-124.

James Harden in action for the Houston Rockets. Source: Michael Wyke

John Collins scored 30 points and grabbed 18 boards for the Atlanta Hawks, who lost 116-100 to the Brooklyn Nets.

Joel Embiid had 35 points and 14 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers went down 123-106 at the Washington Wizards.

Luka Doncic made four three-pointers on his way to a 30-point performance in the Dallas Mavericks’ 104-94 victory against the Phoenix Suns.

Kyle Kuzma scored a career-high 41 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers – who were without injured superstar LeBron James – to a 113-100 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Mike Conley scored 14 points on six-of-19 shooting as the Memphis Grizzlies beat the San Antonio Spurs 96-86. He missed all six of his three-point attempts.

Evan Fournier scored one point on 0-of-eight shooting in the Orlando Magic’s 106-93 defeat to the Utah Jazz.

The Denver Nuggets hold the best record in the Western Conference heading into Thursday’s clash, while the Los Angeles Clippers sit fourth in the west and are riding a three-game winning streak.

This will be an intriguing match-up between two of the conference’s top teams.

Wednesday’s NBA results:

Washington Wizards 123-106 Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics 135-108 Indiana Pacers

Brooklyn Nets 116-100 Atlanta Hawks

Milwaukee Bucks 116-109 Houston Rockets

New Orleans Pelicans 140-124 Cleveland Cavaliers

Memphis Grizzlies 96-86 San Antonio Spurs

Dallas Mavericks 104-94 Phoenix Suns

Utah Jazz 106-93 Orlando Magic

Portland Trail Blazers 124-112 Chicago Bulls

Los Angeles Lakers 113-100 Detroit Pistons

