This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 10 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kuzma inspires LeBron-less Lakers to victory while Bucks overcome Rockets' MVP contender Harden

James Harden posted 42 points for the Houston Rockets but they couldn’t get the better of the Milmwaukee Bucks.

By The42 Team Thursday 10 Jan 2019, 7:48 AM
50 minutes ago 407 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4432428
Kyle Kuzma scores for the LA Lakers in their clash with the Detroit Pistons.
Image: Ringo Chiu
Kyle Kuzma scores for the LA Lakers in their clash with the Detroit Pistons.
Kyle Kuzma scores for the LA Lakers in their clash with the Detroit Pistons.
Image: Ringo Chiu

THE MILWAUKEE BUCKS managed to overcome a big performance from James Harden to top the Houston Rockets 116-109 in the NBA.

MVP contender Harden posted 42 points but the Rockets still fell to the Bucks on Wednesday – snapping their 10-game home winning streak.

Harden also notched 11 rebounds, giving him a double-double midweek. Rockets team-mate Clint Capela chipped in 18 points and 13 rebounds, but Milwaukee’s balanced offense was too overwhelming.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 27 points and 21 rebounds for the Bucks. Malcolm Brogdon contributed 24 points on an efficient nine-of-12 shooting.

The Bucks (29-11) sit atop the Eastern Conference, while the Rockets dropped to 23-17, leaving them sixth in the west.

Anthony Davis put up 38 points and 13 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans outlasted the Cleveland Cavaliers 140-124.

Bucks Rockets Basketball James Harden in action for the Houston Rockets. Source: Michael Wyke

John Collins scored 30 points and grabbed 18 boards for the Atlanta Hawks, who lost 116-100 to the Brooklyn Nets.

Joel Embiid had 35 points and 14 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers went down 123-106 at the Washington Wizards.

Luka Doncic made four three-pointers on his way to a 30-point performance in the Dallas Mavericks’ 104-94 victory against the Phoenix Suns.

Kyle Kuzma scored a career-high 41 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers – who were without injured superstar LeBron James – to a 113-100 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Mike Conley scored 14 points on six-of-19 shooting as the Memphis Grizzlies beat the San Antonio Spurs 96-86. He missed all six of his three-point attempts.

Evan Fournier scored one point on 0-of-eight shooting in the Orlando Magic’s 106-93 defeat to the Utah Jazz.

The Denver Nuggets hold the best record in the Western Conference heading into Thursday’s clash, while the Los Angeles Clippers sit fourth in the west and are riding a three-game winning streak.

This will be an intriguing match-up between two of the conference’s top teams. 

Wednesday’s NBA results:

Washington Wizards 123-106 Philadelphia 76ers
Boston Celtics 135-108 Indiana Pacers
Brooklyn Nets 116-100 Atlanta Hawks
Milwaukee Bucks 116-109 Houston Rockets
New Orleans Pelicans 140-124 Cleveland Cavaliers
Memphis Grizzlies 96-86 San Antonio Spurs
Dallas Mavericks 104-94 Phoenix Suns
Utah Jazz 106-93 Orlando Magic
Portland Trail Blazers 124-112 Chicago Bulls
Los Angeles Lakers 113-100 Detroit Pistons

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    FOOTBALL
    Tuchel slams PSG arrogance after shock loss
    Tuchel slams PSG arrogance after shock loss
    'We wished we could get 10, maybe next time'
    Chelsea links to €55 million-rated Bournemouth star a 'huge compliment'
    LEINSTER
    'Big players rise to these big occasions': Leinster ready for toughest test
    'Big players rise to these big occasions': Leinster ready for toughest test
    A new Laochra Gael series, Jump Girls racing documentary, live rugby and soccer coverage
    Connacht confirm Kelleher departure amid reports of Leinster return
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool to recall Wales teenager early from loan spell
    Liverpool to recall Wales teenager early from loan spell
    Man City put 9 past Burton Albion to keep quadruple dream alive
    'Eden Hazard is too good for this Chelsea team'
    BOXING
    'She has good morals': Pete Taylor opens up on pre-Rio Olympics split with daughter Katie
    'She has good morals': Pete Taylor opens up on pre-Rio Olympics split with daughter Katie
    Critically acclaimed 'Katie' film to air on RTÉ and become available in UK next week
    Dublin's Lynn 'The Hunter' Harvey lands her dream fight for the European title

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie