Thursday 17 January, 2019
Kyrie Irving reveals he called LeBron this week to apologise, dominates Raptors in thriller

Steph Curry, meanwhile, set a new NBA record last night.

By The42 Team Thursday 17 Jan 2019, 7:50 AM
Kyrie Irving
Image: Maddie Meyer
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving
Image: Maddie Meyer

BOSTON CELTICS STAR Kyrie Irving revealed he had called LeBron James to apologise for some of his behaviour while with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Celtics guard said the circumstances surrounding his Boston team over the last few days have given him a lot of perspective on how he left Cleveland in 2017.

Irving, 26, said he had called James – now with the Los Angeles Lakers – after a loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

“I had to call ‘Bron’ and I apologised for being that young player that wanted everything at his fingertips,” he said on Wednesday.

I wanted everything to be at my threshold, I wanted to be the guy that led us to championships, I wanted to be the leader, I wanted to be all that.

“The responsibility of being the best player in the world and leading the team is something that’s not meant for many people. ‘Bron’ was one of those guys that came to Cleveland and tried to really show us what it’s like to win a championship and it was hard for him.

“Sometimes getting the most out of the group is not the easiest thing in the world. Only few are meant for it or chosen for it.

I felt like the best person to call was ‘Bron’ because he’s been in this situation. He’s been there with me. I’ve been the young guy being the 22-year-old kid, wanting everything right now, coming off an All-Star year… And now I’ve got to adjust my game to this guy?

Irving asked to be traded away from the Cavaliers in 2017 and never officially revealed why. But the break was not the cleanest, as Irving reportedly threatened to have surgery rather than play in Cleveland to start the 2017-18 season.

Irving called out Boston’s young players on Saturday when he said they do not know what it takes to be a championship-level team.

He apologised to his team-mates during the week.

NBA: Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics Irving dominated the Toronto Raptors down the stretch last night. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

His Celtics were more than ready for the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, though, claiming a thrilling win at TD Garden.

Boston took Toronto on for the third time this season and claimed a 117-108 victory. The Celtics are now 2-1 against the Raptors in 2018-19.

It was Irving himself who dominated down the stretch to help seal the game for Boston. He led the Celtics with 27 points and 18 assists on 11-of-19 shooting. Al Horford was right behind him, totalling 24 points.

Although the Raptors lost, Kawhi Leonard built on his success against the Celtics by eclipsing 30 points against them for the third time this season. Leonard finished with a game-high 33 points on 10-of-19 shooting.

Boston improved to 26-18 while Toronto dropped to 33-13.

NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors 'Curry for three... Bang!' Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

James Harden scorched the Brooklyn Nets, scoring 58 points and totalling 10 assists in a 145-142 overtime loss for the Houston Rockets.

Blake Griffin scored 30 points in the Detroit Pistons’ 120-115 overtime win against the Orlando Magic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo racked up 27 points and 11 rebounds on 14 shots to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Memphis Grizzlies 111-101.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry tallied 41 points and knocked down nine three-pointers in his team’s 147-140 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Curry is the first player in NBA history to land eight or more three-pointers in three consecutive games.

Harrison Barnes scored 11 points on four-of-18 shooting as the Dallas Mavericks fell short to the San Antonio Spurs 105-101.

Wednesday’s results

Detroit Pistons 120-115 Orlando Magic
Boston Celtics 117-108 Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets 145-142 Houston Rockets
Milwaukee Bucks 111-101 Memphis Grizzlies
San Antonio Spurs 105-101 Dallas Mavericks
Portland Trail Blazers 129-112 Cleveland Cavaliers
Utah Jazz 129-109 Los Angeles Clippers
Golden State Warriors 147-140 New Orleans Pelicans

