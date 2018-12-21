This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 21 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Miami snap Houston's five-game winning streak while LA Clippers edge out Mavericks

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul suffered an injury in their clash with Miami Heat.

By AFP Friday 21 Dec 2018, 9:13 AM
1 hour ago 511 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4409407
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade scores against the Houston Rockets.
Image: Lynne Sladky
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade scores against the Houston Rockets.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade scores against the Houston Rockets.
Image: Lynne Sladky

THE MIAMI HEAT snapped Houston’s five-game NBA winning streak with a 101-99 victory on Thursday in a game that saw Rockets point guard Chris Paul injured again.

The Rockets, coming off an 18-point victory over Washington on Wednesday in which they set a single-game record with 26 three-pointers, were leading 45-37 in the second quarter when Paul, diving to regain control of the ball, clutched his left thigh and quickly left the game.

The Rockets said Paul had a left hamstring strain and wouldn’t return.

“It’ll be some time,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said of Paul, who is scheduled for an MRI exam on Friday.

The defeat and injury were a double-blow for a Rockets team that had looked to be turning the corner after a slow start to the season.

With five straight wins they had risen from 14th to seventh in the Western Conference in the space of a week. But the loss of Paul could prove particularly damaging.

They lost games six and seven of the Western Conference finals last season after Paul suffered a right hamstring injury.

“It’s part of the game,” Harden said of adjusting to life without Paul. “You’ve got to figure it out. Injuries happen — opportunities for other guys to step up, keep going.”

Josh Richardson led the Heat with 22 points. Tyler Johnson added 19 — producing a layup, a big block and a three-pointer to pull the Rockets to a 96-92 lead with less than three minutes remaining.

NBA: Houston Rockets at Miami Heat Houston Rockets guard James Harden in action against Miami Heat. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

James Harden led the Rockets with 35 points, 12 assists and six rebounds, climbing off the floor after a frightening fall midway through the fourth quarter to make two free throws that pulled Houston into a 90-89 lead.

But the Rockets couldn’t hang on. Miami star Dwyane Wade missed jump shots on the Heat’s last possession and Houston’s Gerald Green corralled a rebound.

Eric Gordon inbounded to Harden, who passed back to Gordon whose bid for a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer bounced off the rim.

“We had a lot of opportunities,” Harden said. “We gave them a lot of second chance opportunities, especially in the first half (that) kept them in the game and they made big shots in the end.”

In Los Angeles, the Clippers piled more road misery on the Dallas Mavericks with a 125-121 victory, snapping a four-game losing streak.

Mavericks Clippers Basketball Los Angeles Clippers' Danilo Gallinari. Source: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Forward Danilo Gallinari led the Clippers with 32 points. Lou Williams added 26 off the bench as the Clippers withstood 32 points from Mavs rookie Luka Doncic.

Dallas center DeAndre Jordan, who played 10 seasons for the Clippers, scored 11 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in his first game at Staples Center against his former team.

The Mavs trailed 89-82 heading into the final period but reeled off eight straight points to seize the lead. That was the first of six lead changes in the final 10 minutes.

“Our intensity, our focus on the game plan especially on defense,” Gallinari said of what ultimately made the difference for the Clippers. “Offensively we got Lou back, that’s very important for us, especially in the fourth quarter — very good game.”

For the Mavs it was a fourth straight defeat, three of those coming on the road.

Dallas, who have won just twice on the road this season, continue their current road trip with games against two-time defending champions Golden State and Portland on Saturday and Sunday.

© – AFP 2019

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview another big weekend of rugby action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    Man United risk writing off two seasons with Solskjaer caretaker appointment - Fletcher
    Man United risk writing off two seasons with Solskjaer caretaker appointment - Fletcher
    Mourinho had to 'take the consequences' — Klopp
    Solskjaer set to replace Mourinho after Man United gaffe
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'I'll speak to the ones who are not playing...I don’t think anyone has been on the bench more than me'
    'I'll speak to the ones who are not playing...I don’t think anyone has been on the bench more than me'
    Frustrated Tottenham block questions to Pochettino about Man Utd job
    'A dual role' - Phelan assures A-League side he's committed through Old Trafford stint
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'James is getting better': 11 months on McCarthy nears Everton return after double leg-break
    'James is getting better': 11 months on McCarthy nears Everton return after double leg-break
    'We have asked a lot of him' - Burnley extend Hendrick's stay
    Blind Liverpool fan who went viral pays visit to Klopp, Salah and the Reds squad
    MANCHESTER CITY
    'Sterling can be one of the best' - Sane hails improving team-mate
    'Sterling can be one of the best' - Sane hails improving team-mate
    For the second year in a row, Man City beat Leicester on penalties in EFL Cup quarter-final
    Watch: Kevin De Bruyne marks comeback with stunning strike

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie