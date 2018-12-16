This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 16 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

NBA star Curry apologises for suggesting moon landings were faked

The star told ESPN he was not being serious when he made those comments.

By The42 Team Sunday 16 Dec 2018, 5:31 PM
1 hour ago 1,393 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4398899
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS star Stephen Curry apologised for the moon landing comments he made earlier this week while talking with retired astronaut Scott Kelly. 

Curry wanted to backtrack his remarks and raise awareness around the work NASA do, so he hosted a 16-minute Instagram live video chat with Kelly. 

His original comments came when he said during a recent appearance on the “Winging It” podcast he did not necessarily believe astronauts had landed on the moon.

Curry, however, told ESPN he was not being serious when he made those comments.

He then apologised during his chat with Kelly, saying he is “honestly, genuinely sorry of how that came across.”

“It was important for me to understand, one, the magnitude of things that I say in my comments, and how much weight they carry, no matter if I am joking or not, but totally honour that in every situation I put myself in,” Curry said.

The sense of national pride in how that exploration for mankind has pushed boundaries and limits of what is possible, you know, pushed our imagination for what we can accomplish… I do not want to in any way, shape or form demean the significant accomplishments that you, and the people you work with on a daily basis, make a reality.”

Kelly is a retired Navy captain and fighter pilot. He joined NASA in 1996 and made four trips to space during his career. He quit in 2016 after spending 11 consecutive months on the International Space Station.

He explained people occasionally ask at his speaking engagements whether the moon landing was faked and although he understands it may have been a joke, he was eager to explain the work that is done.

“I get it. I think it’s funny at times, but what happens is then when people believe those things, they believe other things… like climate change not being real and vaccines and 9/11 being a government conspiracy,” Kelly said. “That’s why I recognised why it’s important to have conversations like this to highlight science, and science is so important to our country and our economy.”

NASA invited Curry to its facility in Houston following his comments, and Curry said he hoped to visit in the next couple of months.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    Sensational Eden Hazard inspires Chelsea to hard-fought win
    Sensational Eden Hazard inspires Chelsea to hard-fought win
    Paul Pogba left on bench for Liverpool-Man United clash
    'They have this feeling of 'the lucky ones'': Mourinho assesses Liverpool's title charge
    SOCCER
    Torres looks for his only way out
    Torres looks for his only way out
    On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
    Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League
    As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League
    'Never an option' - Rashford says joining Liverpool was never a possibility
    Urgent changes needed at Manchester United - Ferdinand
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie