Lowry tied for 13th as Irish contingent stay in touch in Sun City

Shane Lowry is seven shots off the lead in South Africa

Shane Lowry is seven shots off the lead in South Africa

SHANE LOWRY SHOT a 71 to finish the opening round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge on one under par, where he’s tied for 13th with seven other players in South Africa.

Padraig Harrington is two shots further back after a 73 on day one, while sandwiched between them is Rory McIlroy who fired an even-par 72 at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City.

Paul Dunne has a battle on his hands: he currently languishes towards the bottom of the leaderboard on six-over after an opening-day 78.

Sergio Garcia stormed to a four-shot lead as he put together his best opening round in three years, striking eight birdies in a blemishless 64.

Mike Lorenzo-Vera was also bogey-free in shooting a 68, and is Garcia’s nearest challenger alongside Charl Schwartzel and Mikko Korhonen.

Matt Wallace, Andy Sullivan, Ashun Wu, Benjamin Hebert, Jason Scrivener and Louis Oosthuizen are a shot further off the pace, while champion Branden Grace is six adrift of leader Garcia.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: