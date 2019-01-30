Hibs confirm departure of Neil Lennon after suspension

HIBERNIAN HAVE CONFIRMED the departure of management team Neil Lennon and Garry Parker by “mutual consent”.

Lennon was suspended by the club on Friday following a dressing-down of his playing squad amid a five-game winless streak.

Lennon and assistant Parker have now left the club, although Hibs are adamant that they weren’t dismissed, nor did they resign. The club also clarified that Lennon nor Parker were guilty of misconduct. “The management team of Neil Lennon and Garry Parker has left the club by mutual consent”, a club statement read.

“They have not been dismissed and have not resigned.

The suspension, put in place to allow an internal review, was lifted by the club as part of this agreement. Despite widespread speculation, the club confirms that neither Neil nor Garry has been guilty of any misconduct or wrongdoing and no disciplinary process has been commenced.

“However, Neil, Garry and the club now consider that it would be in the best interests of all parties to part amicably.

“The club would like to place on notice its thanks to both Neil and Garry for their hard work and the success they have brought the club.”

Lennon, meanwhile, thanked everyone around him.

“I would like to thank the board, the coaching staff, the players and all the fans for making the last two and a half years so enjoyable. It has been my privilege to serve the club and I wish it every success in the future.”

Under Lennon, the club were promoted to the Scottish Premiership and went on to reach the division’s top four, collecting a record points total en route.

