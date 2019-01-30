This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 30 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hibs confirm departure of Neil Lennon after suspension

The former Celtic boss is out of Easter Road, in somewhat confusing circumstances.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 4:56 PM
1 hour ago 2,319 Views 13 Comments
https://the42.ie/4468171
File photo of Neil Lennon in charge at Hibernian.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
File photo of Neil Lennon in charge at Hibernian.
File photo of Neil Lennon in charge at Hibernian.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

HIBERNIAN HAVE CONFIRMED the departure of management team Neil Lennon and Garry Parker by “mutual consent”. 

Lennon was suspended by the club on Friday following a dressing-down of his playing squad amid a five-game winless streak. 

Lennon and assistant Parker have now left the club, although Hibs are adamant that they weren’t dismissed, nor did they resign. The club also clarified that Lennon nor Parker were guilty of misconduct. “The management team of Neil Lennon and Garry Parker has left the club by mutual consent”, a club statement read. 

“They have not been dismissed and have not resigned.

The suspension, put in place to allow an internal review, was lifted by the club as part of this agreement. Despite widespread speculation, the club confirms that neither Neil nor Garry has been guilty of any misconduct or wrongdoing and no disciplinary process has been commenced.

“However, Neil, Garry and the club now consider that it would be in the best interests of all parties to part amicably.

“The club would like to place on notice its thanks to both Neil and Garry for their hard work and the success they have brought the club.”

Lennon, meanwhile, thanked everyone around him. 

“I would like to thank the board, the coaching staff, the players and all the fans for making the last two and a half years so enjoyable. It has been my privilege to serve the club and I wish it every success in the future.”

Under Lennon, the club were promoted to the Scottish Premiership and went on to reach the division’s top four, collecting a record points total en route. 

zeebs23

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.

Buy tickets

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Neymar ruled out for 10 weeks with Brazilian to miss Man United Champions League tie
    Neymar ruled out for 10 weeks with Brazilian to miss Man United Champions League tie
    'I can't promise that': Pochettino unsure if he will be at Spurs next season amid Manchester United link
    Thierry Henry's successor gets off to disappointing start as Monaco suffer shoot-out heartbreak
    IRELAND
    Van der Flier set for Ireland's seven shirt as Henshaw lined up for 15
    Van der Flier set for Ireland's seven shirt as Henshaw lined up for 15
    Ireland's pack 'want to go after teams' as November shows destructive side
    McNamara preparing U20s to hit the ground running in Cork
    ENGLAND
    Exciting teenage flanker Penny gets the nod for Ireland U20 Six Nations opener
    Exciting teenage flanker Penny gets the nod for Ireland U20 Six Nations opener
    'I'm not expecting to score eight tries this year' - Stockdale stays grounded
    Stringer: Ireland will target 'hothead' Owen Farrell

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie