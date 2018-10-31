This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Neil Lennon struck by object as Edinburgh derby turns ugly

Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers chalked up his 100th win as Celtic manager.

By AFP Wednesday 31 Oct 2018, 11:09 PM
1 hour ago 2,850 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4316334
Neil Lennon (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Neil Lennon (file pic).
Neil Lennon (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

BRENDAN RODGERS CHALKED up his 100th win as Celtic manager with a 5-0 Scottish Premiership demolition of Dundee on Wednesday but the Edinburgh derby turned ugly when Hibs boss Neil Lennon was hit by an object apparently thrown from the crowd.

Australia midfielder Tom Rogic opened the scoring for Celtic in the 20th minute before further goals from Scott Sinclair, from the spot, James Forrest and striker Odsonne Edouard had the points secured by the interval. Ryan Christie made it five shortly after the break.

Lennon was floored during a chaotic goalless draw at Tynecastle.

Hearts were celebrating in stoppage-time when Clevid Dikamona headed home but the goal was disallowed for offside and seconds later Lennon appeared to be struck in the face by a coin.

Lennon — who was attacked by a fan on the touchline at Tynecastle while Celtic manager — fell to the ground but was soon back on his feet after treatment.

Rangers failed to provide boss Steven Gerrard with the reaction he was looking for as they followed up their League Cup semi-final disappointment with a frustrating 1-1 Ibrox draw against Kilmarnock.

Alfredo Morelos returned to the Rangers line-up after being suspended for the sorry cup exit to Aberdeen and quickly put them ahead but Greg Stewart swept home a stunning equaliser soon after to seal a share of the points.

The Dons built on the momentum of that semi-final win to ease their way past Hamilton 3-0.

Skipper Graeme Shinnie opened the scoring after just eight minutes, with on-loan Manchester United striker James Wilson adding a stunning second from 25 yards. Mikey Devlin netted the third from even further out.

Motherwell eased their concerns at the wrong end of the table with a clinical 2-0 victory over an abject St Mirren while St Johnstone secured all three points at Livingston with a 1-0 win.

© – AFP 2018

