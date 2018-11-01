Neil Lennon wants to meet fan who struck him with a coin 'face-to-face'

Neil Lennon condemned the actions of those who marred the clash between Hearts and Hibernian.

NEIL LENNON SAYS he wants to meet the fan who struck him with a coin during the tense Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibernian on Wednesday.

The Hibs boss was seen falling to the ground holding his face after he began celebrating a late disallowed goal for Hearts, when Clevid Dikamona’s header was ruled out for offside.

There were other incidents which marred the goalless draw. Hearts keeper Zdenek Zlamal was reportedly struck by a fan while both assistant referees, Frank Connor and David McGeachie were also hit with objects.

“It’s no laughing matter,” Lennon was quoted by the Daily Record as saying after the game.

I hope someone deals with it and I hope to meet the guy face to face.

“It’s not on, it’s disgraceful. Players are out there to get results and entertain people. I don’t understand the mentality of a supporter who wants to throw things at people. I saw plenty of it at the weekend as well and it’s very unsavoury.

“It needs to be stopped. So if the Hibs fans has thrown anything at the keeper then he should be punished and banned.

“We do not condone that behaviour at all. It’s absolutely disgraceful.”

Hearts manager Craig Levein also condemned the actions of those who were responsible for the incidents. He told BBC Sport that ‘there’s no place’ for that kind of behaviour.

Hearts hold a four-point lead on Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, while the Hibs are in fifth place on 18 points.

