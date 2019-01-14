This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cardiff distance themselves from Warnock's Brexit outburst

Neil Warnock received a backlash for his comments about Brexit on Saturday but they don’t reflect the views of his employers, say Cardiff.

By The42 Team Monday 14 Jan 2019, 2:41 PM
43 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4439200
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock

CARDIFF CITY HAVE distanced themselves from manager Neil Warnock’s controversial Brexit comments following Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town.

Warnock had been asked about his prospects of signing new players in January as Cardiff bid to avoid relegation, with it then being suggested the United Kingdom’s scheduled exit from the European Union in March could make transfers trickier in future.

The 70-year-old responded by stating the UK will be better “football-wise” after Brexit, he “can’t wait to get out” of the EU and “to hell with the rest of the world”.

Warnock received a backlash on social media, with many pointing out Cardiff’s owner Vincent Tan is Malaysian, their chairman Mehmet Dalman is Cypriot and many of their players are from non-British countries.

The Bluebirds released a statement on Monday insisting his views are not reflected by the club.

“Comments made by our manager following Saturday’s fixture are representative of his personal political stance,” the statement read.

“These comments do not reflect the political position of Cardiff City Football Club, nor its board of directors.”

Warnock has been vocal in recent weeks with his criticism of the January transfer window.

During his outburst on Saturday, he said: “I think once the country knows what they’re doing, it will be straightforward [to bring new players in after Brexit].

“Any transfer window is difficult for me, not just this one. I don’t know why politicians don’t do what the country wants, if I’m honest.

“They had a referendum and now we see different politicians and everyone else trying to put their foot in it. Why did we have a referendum in the first bloody place?

“I can’t wait to get out of it [the EU], if I’m honest. I think we’ll be far better out of the bloody thing, in every aspect. Football-wise as well, absolutely. To hell with the rest of the world.”

The42 Team

