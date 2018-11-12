This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I would like to be the manager' - Vidic puts himself forward for future United gig

The former defender outlined his ambition to coach the club in the future as doubts continue to surround Jose Mourinho.

By The42 Team Monday 12 Nov 2018, 9:23 AM
24 minutes ago 469 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4334785
Vidic retired three years ago.
FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED centre-back Nemanja Vidic admitted he would love to take charge at Old Trafford after Jose Mourinho oversaw a 3-1 derby defeat against Manchester City at the weekend.

Vidic, who played for United between 2006 and 2014, and retired from playing nearly three years ago, revealed that he would love to succeed Mourinho in the hot seat.

“To be honest, in the future I would like to be the manager,” the Serbian told beIN Sports. “I would like to think that I know things.”

The 2008 Champions League winner added, however:

For me to criticise Jose Mourinho, as someone who may be in the future can become the manager, is not fair.

The Portuguese boss has come under intense scrutiny in the early months of this campaign as his side have fallen way off the pace in the title race while playing a negative brand of football, but Vidic insists that the club knew what they were getting into by appointing him back in 2016.

“It’s not the Manchester we are used to watching,” he continued. “It’s Mourinho’s Manchester and, when he came to Manchester, you have to accept that he is the manager who is going to play this kind of football.

“It is the kind of football he played at Inter, at Chelsea more or less, and [Real] Madrid maybe it was more open.

“At the end of the day, that’s Mourinho’s football.”

The United players will now have a fortnight to lick their wounds during the international break, before a return to Premier League action on 24 November, when Crystal Palace visit Old Trafford.

Forget the title, derby defeat leaves Man Utd fighting for top four

The42 Team

