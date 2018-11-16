This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 16 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool star on target as Netherlands stun world champions and relegate Germany

Georginio Wijnaldum was on target to hand France their first defeat since winning international football’s biggest trophy.

By AFP Friday 16 Nov 2018, 9:57 PM
58 minutes ago 3,098 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4344793
Netherlands players celebrate scoring.
Image: Peter Dejong
Netherlands players celebrate scoring.
Netherlands players celebrate scoring.
Image: Peter Dejong

THE NETHERLANDS HAD qualification for the Nations League semi-finals in their sights on Friday after they beat France 2-0 to hand Didier Deschamps’ side their first defeat since winning the World Cup in the summer.

Georginio Wijnaldum struck on the stroke of half-time and Memphis Depay chipped home a cheeky stoppage-time penalty to bag a win in Rotterdam for Ronald Koeman’s revitalised side that leaves the impressive Dutch needing just a point against relegated Germany on Monday to leapfrog France and make the semi-finals.

The Dutch are a point behind leaders France, who only needed a draw themselves on Friday to qualify for the knockout stage in their last match of the group.

Wijnaldum’s goal came practically at the midway point of a match dominated by the hosts, who had the better of the play and chances against the lacklustre world champions.

The closest Deschamps’ men came to scoring was a weak 10th-minute header from Antoine Griezmann, who was otherwise anonymous alongside the equally invisible Kylian Mbappe.

 

The Dutch meanwhile peppered Hugo Lloris’ goal from the off, with Wijnaldum forcing the France keeper’s first save with just a minute on the clock following an impressive burst from star turn Depay.

The match would have been done and dusted long before the final whistle had it not been for Tottenham stopper Lloris, who engaged in an almost personal battle with the Netherlands’ vibrant front three of Depay, Ryan Babel and Steven Bergwijn.

Depay was in particularly fine fettle, and the Lyon attacker was denied three times in the space of three second-half minutes by Lloris to stop the Dutch adding to their total.

First Lloris pushed away Depay’s stinging free-kick in the 73rd minute, then two minutes later the Spurs man saved his bamboozled defenders with two smart saves from the striker in a matter of seconds.

France finally creaked into action not long after, but offered little going forward, and with the match rolling into injury time Lloris once again saved his team’s blushes with a superb save from Frenkie De Jong’s long-range strike following a rapid breakaway.

However De Jong, picked out by Deschamps on Thursday as one to watch for the Netherlands, helped his side seal the points when he was bundled down in the area by Moussa Sissoko with seconds left.

Depay stepped up and capped a brilliant individual and team display by clipping a panenka spot-kick over a despairing Lloris, announcing the return of the Netherlands to the big stage after years in the doldrums.

© AFP 2018 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'You don't want to give that guy too much space': Goodhue wary of Ringrose threat
    'You don't want to give that guy too much space': Goodhue wary of Ringrose threat
    Locks and LOLs for record-breaking New Zealand stalwarts
    Scars of 2016 remain for Schmidt as he prepares for 'spiky and physical' All Blacks clash
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'I didn't think when I left Derry six months ago that I'd be here right now'
    Simon Coveney hits out at 'idiots' who booed God Save the Queen at Northern Ireland match
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    Brilliant Randolph ensures Ireland avoid Dublin defeat to the North
    As it happened: Ireland vs Northern Ireland, International friendly
    IRELAND
    Jimmy Dunne and United youngster O'Connor drafted into Ireland's squad to face Denmark
    Jimmy Dunne and United youngster O'Connor drafted into Ireland's squad to face Denmark
    'We’re going to need the best performance of our season' - Read
    How the All Blacks' haka is the ultimate 'ON' switch
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool star on target as Netherlands stun world champions and relegate Germany
    Liverpool star on target as Netherlands stun world champions and relegate Germany
    Valencia claims to have been dropped by Mourinho, not rested
    Rooney became 'embarrassed' at end of Manchester United career

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie