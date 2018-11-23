This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 23 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brees throws four touchdown passes as Saints down Falcons to hit 10-game winning streak

Meanwhile, there were also wins for the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears.

By AFP Friday 23 Nov 2018, 7:55 AM
45 minutes ago 553 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4355868
Drew Brees in action for the New Orleans Saints.
Image: Bill Feig
Drew Brees in action for the New Orleans Saints.
Drew Brees in action for the New Orleans Saints.
Image: Bill Feig

DREW BREES THREE four touchdown passes as the New Orleans Saints fortified their grip on the NFC South with a 31-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday.

The Saints extended their winning streak to 10 straight games with the convincing win that eliminated the Falcons from contention in the NFC South Division.

“It is about managing the game in the best way I can,” Brees said. “If we get opportunities for big plays we make them. We have got to possess the ball so we can put together good drives and go score points.”

Brees’s four touchdown passes were all to inexperienced receivers as Austin Carr and Tommylee Lewis snagged their second career touchdown passes and Dan Arnold and Keith Kirkwood caught their first.

“We love coming to work every day,” said Brees. “We love having a good time but we also know when it is time to get down to business. The bottom line is we love being around each other.”

The mistake-prone Falcons dropped to 4-7 on the season after losing three fumbles inside New Orleans’ 20-yard line.

The Saints rock solid defence made the Falcons pay for their errors as they finished with a season-high six sacks.

“Our offence is a juggernaut but our defence has to match that intensity,” said Saints Cameron Jordan, who delivered two sacks.

Brees completed 15 of 22 passes for 171 yards and had one interception.

NFL: NOV 22 Redskins at Cowboys Amari Cooper breaking free for a touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys. Source: Andrew Dieb

Elsewhere, Amari Cooper had a 90-yard touchdown catch as the Dallas Cowboys clawed their way back into the playoff hunt with a 31-23 win over Washington.

Cooper finished with 180 receiving yards, boosting the Cowboys to their third-straight win. They moved into a tie with Washington for first place in the NFC East Division.

The Cowboys-Redskins have a long history of clashing on Thanksgiving Day and the latest version was one of three NFL contests on the holiday. 

Dallas beat Washington for the eighth time in nine Thanksgiving games. 

Ezekiel Elliott ran for 121 yards with a touchdown as the Cowboys improved to 6-5 on the season.

“Everyone jumped off the bandwagon, of course, at 3-5,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “You expect that. I can tell you who didn’t doubt ourselves. As long as we locked arms, we stayed tight, we knew we could do this and we can do more.”

The Redskins dropped to 6-5, losing for the third time in four games as quarterback Colt McCoy made his first start in four years. 

McCoy got the call after starter Alex Smith suffered a season-ending leg injury last Sunday.

United States: Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

In the other game, journeyman quarterback Chase Daniel engineered his best-ever pro game by setting career highs for passing and touchdowns in the Chicago Bears 23-16 win over the Detroit Lions.

Making his first NFL start in nearly four years, backup Daniel finished with 230 passing yards and two touchdowns while filling in for the injured Mitchell Trubisky.

Daniel’s air attack included throws to eight different receivers.

“You don’t know when these opportunities will come,” the 32-year-old Daniel said after making the third start of his career. “You just have to make the most of them.”

The Bears won their fifth straight to improve to 8-3 and are now in the driver’s seat in the NFC North Division.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 28 of 38 passes for 236 yards and teammate LeGarrette Blount rushed for 88 yards on 19 carries. 

Week 12 continues Sunday with 11 games. A number of the games have huge playoff implications including Seattle at Carolina and Miami at Indianapolis.

 © – AFP 2018  

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'I was carrying all this excess weight and was quite lethargic in stuff I was doing'
    'I was carrying all this excess weight and was quite lethargic in stuff I was doing'
    Emotional Schmidt prepares to make decision on Ireland future with his family
    Irish-influenced USA take on Schmidt's side from best-ever world ranking of 13th
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Hourihane certain Ireland have the players to succeed 'with the right man in place'
    Hourihane certain Ireland have the players to succeed 'with the right man in place'
    Irish youngster Connolly open to loan move amid reported Bundesliga interest
    Ireland striker Maguire won't play again this year due to latest injury setback
    IRELAND
    Arnold a 'raw talent' to be fine-tuned as fringe players work to fit into Schmidt's side
    Arnold a 'raw talent' to be fine-tuned as fringe players work to fit into Schmidt's side
    Schmidt hopes to see McCloskey show his ball-playing skills in Ireland midfield
    Mick McCarthy set for second coming as Ireland manager - reports
    LEINSTER
    'We're hoping for great things': Cullen continues Leinster's investment in youth
    'We're hoping for great things': Cullen continues Leinster's investment in youth
    'It's an absolute privilege to lead these guys out'
    Teenage flanker Penny set for Leinster debut as Cullen names team for Ospreys
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'We're standing still. I don't think there's any forward-thinking.' Ex-Ireland boss calls for change in FAI hierarchy
    'We're standing still. I don't think there's any forward-thinking.' Ex-Ireland boss calls for change in FAI hierarchy
    Quick-fix appointment could waste a huge opportunity for Irish football
    Former Ireland manager backs Stephen Kenny to succeed O'Neill

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie