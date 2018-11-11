This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
New Orleans Saints star jumps to second behind Peyton Manning in all-time NFL career passing touchdowns

Drew Brees passed another milestone as the New Orleans Saints piled up the points.

By AFP Sunday 11 Nov 2018, 11:04 PM
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws a pass.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws a pass.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

DREW BREES PASSED another milestone as the New Orleans Saints piled up the points in a 51-14 demolition of the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Veteran quarterback Brees produced a sublime performance to make 22 of 25 pass attempts for three touchdowns and 265 yards.

The 39-year-old’s latest masterclass saw him vault over Brett Favre into second place on the list for all-time career passing touchdowns with 509, 30 behind Peyton Manning in first place.

“You play long enough I guess these things happen,” Brees said of his milestone.

“I just consider myself very grateful to have played for as long as I have with this team and these team-mates.” 

Brees’s display was the centerpiece of another dominant win for the Saints, who ended the Los Angeles Rams’ unbeaten start to the season last week and are rapidly emerging as favourites for next February’s Super Bowl.

The win saw the Saints improve to 8-1 at the top of the NFC and strengthened their claims to have the best offense in the NFL.

The Saints have averaged more than 36 points a game in their nine outings so far, and the Bengals never looked like staunching the scoring in Sunday’s clash in Cincinnati.

In other early games on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs continued their impressive campaign with a 26-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for two touchdowns and 249 yards as the Chiefs pulled further ahead at the top of the AFC West at 9-1.

Although it was the first time Mahomes had failed to throw for 300 yards since the opening game of the season, the Chiefs quarterback set a new franchise record for touchdown passes in a season.

Mahomes latest two touchdowns took him past the mark of 30 set by Len Dawson 54 years ago. 

But while New Orleans and Kansas City rolled on smoothly on Sunday, the New England Patriots suffered a surprise reverse at the Tennessee Titans.

Tom Brady was sacked three times and made only 21 of 41 completions for 254 yards and no touchdowns as the Patriots went down 34-10 to the Titans, who improved to 5-4.

It was a chastening loss for Brady, who was benched for understudy Brian Hoyer midway through the fourth quarter.

“Not really too much to say,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “The Titans did a better job than we did in every phase of the game.

“Not a good day for us. We didn’t do much of anything well today. Everything was a problem.”

The Titans meanwhile saw quarterback Marcus Mariota throw for two touchdowns and 228 yards for a win which came just six days after their road victory over Dallas.

