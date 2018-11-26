This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 26 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Can anyone stop the Saints from marching to the Super Bowl?

They might not have the best offence or defence but nobody is more complete than New Orleans, writes Steve O’Rourke.

By Steve O'Rourke Monday 26 Nov 2018, 12:06 PM
51 minutes ago 933 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4359964
New Orleans Saints: Super Bowl-bound?
Image: Stephen Lew
New Orleans Saints: Super Bowl-bound?
New Orleans Saints: Super Bowl-bound?
Image: Stephen Lew

BY THE TIME you read this, I’ll be somewhere over the Atlantic ocean on my way to see the Golden State Warriors.

Yes, I know this is an NFL column but I wanted to boast and I hope you are suitably jealous.

When I booked the tickets, the Warriors looked like they were going to put together another dominant season. To such an extent I was genuinely hoping to see them put up 120 or more points tonight.

Since then, the season has not gone to plan for Golden State.

Sure, they sit in first place in the West, but they haven’t exactly arrived here the way anyone would have expected.

We’ve seen that Kevin Durant may the player winning Finals’ MVP for this team, but its heart and soul is Steph Curry and, without him, the side is barely above average.

Curry put up absurd numbers in his first 12 games of the season; averaging 29.5 points, five rebounds, and six assists per game, while shooting 51% from the field and a video game-esque 49% from beyond the arc on 10 three-point attempts per game.

Without him, they’ve had their worst losing run under Steve Kerr and Durant and Draymond Green decided to have an ugly — and very public spat — that threatened to cause the team to implode.

As Curry nears his return, the good ship Golden State has steadied somewhat but it’s obvious they’re lacking depth across the board.

Despite all this, they’re still as likely to win the NBA finals this season as I am to watch the new Star Wars movie on this flight, despite already seeing it twice.

Because of a much stricter salary cap, we don’t get Warriors-style super teams in the NFL and so we don’t get the drama that comes with having a group of players that could walk onto most other teams.

In fact, I’d argue that the 2018 NFL season is proof that despite having some brilliant teams, we don’t really have a complete one.

The closest, for me, is the New Orleans Saints.

I know what you’re thinking, how can you not pick the LA Rams or even the Kansas City Chiefs after the game they put in last week that set all sorts of records and would make an incredible rematch in the Super Bowl.

There are two reasons really.

Firstly, I’m human, I have biases and I picked the Saints to make the Super Bowl at the start of the season (alongside the Chargers) so it’s really difficult for me to go back on that especially when they haven’t lost since the opening game of the season.

But secondly, the evidence on the field points to New Orleans being the league’s most complete team. They’re an easy A on offence and, at worst, B+ on defence.

They also have their future in their own hands.

New Orleans can clinch home-field advantage in the playoffs by winning out, no matter what the Rams do, because they beat LA back in week nine.

They can win the NFC South as early as next weekend should they beat the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football and the Carolina Panthers continue their 2018 tradition of losing close games to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And yes, I know the Rams and Chiefs both could be more potent offences on their day and there is no defence better in the NFL than the Chicago Bears this season, but three-quarters of the way through the season it’s so easy to see Drew Brees lift the Vince Lombardi in Atlanta come the first weekend of February.

And the double on the Warriors and Saints for both to emerge as world champions? Less than 6/1.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Conan an injury concern after 'jolt' to the shoulder in win over USA
    Brilliant scenes in Paris as sublime Fiji earn historic win over France
    FOOTBALL
    Mooy's double lifts Huddersfield off the bottom as they beat Wolves away
    Mooy's double lifts Huddersfield off the bottom as they beat Wolves away
    Aston Villa come out on top in pulsating six-goal Second City derby
    Aubameyang strike the difference as Arsenal's unbeaten run reaches 17 matches
    IRELAND
    'In Schmidereens', 'a great of Irish rugby' - Tributes paid as Schmidt's exit confirmed
    'In Schmidereens', 'a great of Irish rugby' - Tributes paid as Schmidt's exit confirmed
    Joe Schmidt to leave Ireland post-World Cup, Andy Farrell to take over
    2018 the year when Johnny Sexton showed his permanent class
    USA
    Ireland are 'up there with as good as I've ever seen,' says USA's Gold
    Ireland are 'up there with as good as I've ever seen,' says USA's Gold
    Joe Schmidt strongly hints that he's leaving Ireland after the 2019 World Cup
    How did you rate Ireland in their big November win over the USA?
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Neville on Man Utd: They're inconsistent from half to half - Mourinho must be scratching his head
    Neville on Man Utd: They're inconsistent from half to half - Mourinho must be scratching his head
    Arsenal manager learning English from 'Peaky Blinders'
    Brilliant Spurs hand Maurizio Sarri first league defeat of the season

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie