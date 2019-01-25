This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tipperary and Roscommon unveil new jerseys for 2019

Roscommon’s jersey features a new gradient design while Tipp’s sees new sponsors Teneo come on board.

By The42 Team Friday 25 Jan 2019, 1:28 PM
Roscommon footballer Enda Smith (L), chairman and group chief executive of Ballymore Sean Mulryan, and Roscommon hurler Pat Nolan (R).
Image: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE
Roscommon footballer Enda Smith (L), chairman and group chief executive of Ballymore Sean Mulryan, and Roscommon hurler Pat Nolan (R).
Roscommon footballer Enda Smith (L), chairman and group chief executive of Ballymore Sean Mulryan, and Roscommon hurler Pat Nolan (R).
Image: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

TIPPERARY AND ROSCOMMON have unveiled the jerseys their footballers and hurlers will don during the 2019 season.

The Premier recently announced a partnership with international advisory firm Teneo, and four key figures from the worlds of Tipp hurling and football rolled up to the Portroe club to unfurl the new garb.

Hurler Brendan Maher, footballer Conor Sweeney, and respective managers Liam Sheedy and Liam Kearns were on hand to meet Teneo CEO Declan Kelly and show off the mighty blue-and-gold in its latest iteration.

The jersey will be worn through the grades from minor to senior this year.

Tipperary GAA Jersey Reveal Declan Kelly, CEO & Chairman, Teneo, Tipperary hurler Brendan Maher, Tipperary hurling manager Liam Sheedy, Tipperary football manager Liam Kearns and Tipperary footballer Conor Sweeney were at Portroe GAA Club today to unveil the new look Tipperary jersey. Source: Diarmuid Greene/SPORTSFILE

Tipperary-GAA-Jersey-Unveil-Photo-3-768x501 Maher and Sweeney show off the new gear.

The Tipp hurlers host Clare in their Division 1A league opener at 7pm on Saturday in a game which will be shown live on eir Sport, while the footballers begin their Division 2 campaign with a trip to Meath at 2pm the following day.

Roscommon’s new jersey will make its debut on Saturday as the footballers travel to Castlebar to face Mayo.

Revealed at the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth, the jersey features a gradient design and sees chief sponsor Ballymore retain its place at front and centre.

DxwT24IWoAEURTp (1) Enda Smith poses in the new Roscommon jersey.

DxwT23UWwAETrUd Pat Nolan and Ballymore chief Sean Mulryan at today's unveiling.

The Roscommon hurlers travel to face Louth in their Division 3A opener at 12:30pm on Sunday.

After dominating the 2000s, Kilkenny and Kerry intent on giving youth a chance

