Thursday 1 November, 2018
Eight debutants named in All Blacks' 23 for opening Test of November series

Plenty of new faces in the New Zealand line-up for this weekend’s meeting with Japan in Tokyo.

By The42 Team Thursday 1 Nov 2018, 9:37 AM
New Zealand's Dalton Papalii.
Image: Hannah Peters
New Zealand's Dalton Papalii.
New Zealand's Dalton Papalii.
Image: Hannah Peters

DALTON PAPALII AND Matt Proctor are two of eight All Blacks set to earn their Test debuts against Japan on Saturday.

Papalii, 21, and Proctor, 26, have been named in the starting side for the clash in Tokyo.

But New Zealand could play eight debutants in total, with the uncapped group of Tyrel Lomax, Dillon Hunt, Gareth Evans, Mitch Drummond, Brett Cameron and George Bridge named on the bench.

Luke Whitelock will captain the All Blacks in a Test for the first time. Veteran hooker Dane Coles is also included, having not played since the defeat to France last November due to a knee injury.

“Firstly, on behalf of the entire All Blacks squad, we want to congratulate those players who’ll be making their Test debuts,” head coach Steve Hansen said.

“It’s an exciting and special time for those players and their families, as well as their team-mates who join them in recognising their achievement.

“We also congratulate Luke on becoming the latest All Blacks Test captain. He’s a natural leader, did a fantastic job leading the team against the French XV last year, and will be ably assisted by the senior players in the team.

“The team’s really excited at what lies ahead. While this is a relatively inexperienced group, the expectation is that when you pull on the black jersey, then a top performance is required. It’s important that the players embrace the expectation and enjoy it.

“They’ve prepared well this week and will bring an unbridled enthusiasm that comes with that excitement. We know they’ll go out on Saturday and proudly represent the jersey, themselves, their families and their country.”

The meeting with Japan represents the first of four Tests that New Zealand will play in November. Hansen’s side will also face England (10 November), Ireland (17 November) and Italy (24 November).

New Zealand (v Japan):

15. Jordie Barrett
14. Nehe Milner-Skudder
13. Matt Proctor
12. Ngani Laumape
11. Waisake Naholo
10. Richie Mo’unga
9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
2. Dane Coles
3. Angus Ta’avao
4. Patrick Tuipulotu
5. Jackson Hemopo
6. Vaea Fifita
7. Dalton Papalii
8. Luke Whitelock

Replacements:

16. Liam Coltman
17. Tim Perry
18. Tyrel Lomax
19. Dillon Hunt
20. Gareth Evans
21. Mitch Drummond
22. Brett Cameron
23. George Bridge

