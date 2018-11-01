Eight debutants named in All Blacks' 23 for opening Test of November series

DALTON PAPALII AND Matt Proctor are two of eight All Blacks set to earn their Test debuts against Japan on Saturday.

Papalii, 21, and Proctor, 26, have been named in the starting side for the clash in Tokyo.

But New Zealand could play eight debutants in total, with the uncapped group of Tyrel Lomax, Dillon Hunt, Gareth Evans, Mitch Drummond, Brett Cameron and George Bridge named on the bench.

Luke Whitelock will captain the All Blacks in a Test for the first time. Veteran hooker Dane Coles is also included, having not played since the defeat to France last November due to a knee injury.

“Firstly, on behalf of the entire All Blacks squad, we want to congratulate those players who’ll be making their Test debuts,” head coach Steve Hansen said.

“It’s an exciting and special time for those players and their families, as well as their team-mates who join them in recognising their achievement.

“We also congratulate Luke on becoming the latest All Blacks Test captain. He’s a natural leader, did a fantastic job leading the team against the French XV last year, and will be ably assisted by the senior players in the team.

“The team’s really excited at what lies ahead. While this is a relatively inexperienced group, the expectation is that when you pull on the black jersey, then a top performance is required. It’s important that the players embrace the expectation and enjoy it.

“They’ve prepared well this week and will bring an unbridled enthusiasm that comes with that excitement. We know they’ll go out on Saturday and proudly represent the jersey, themselves, their families and their country.”

The meeting with Japan represents the first of four Tests that New Zealand will play in November. Hansen’s side will also face England (10 November), Ireland (17 November) and Italy (24 November).

New Zealand (v Japan):

15. Jordie Barrett

14. Nehe Milner-Skudder

13. Matt Proctor

12. Ngani Laumape

11. Waisake Naholo

10. Richie Mo’unga

9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

2. Dane Coles

3. Angus Ta’avao

4. Patrick Tuipulotu

5. Jackson Hemopo

6. Vaea Fifita

7. Dalton Papalii

8. Luke Whitelock

Replacements:

16. Liam Coltman

17. Tim Perry

18. Tyrel Lomax

19. Dillon Hunt

20. Gareth Evans

21. Mitch Drummond

22. Brett Cameron

23. George Bridge

