Reigning champions New Zealand win bid to take over from Ireland and host 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup

The New Zealand players rejoice after winning the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup.

The New Zealand players rejoice after winning the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup.

THE REIGNING CHAMPIONS New Zealand have won the bid to host the next World Cup in 2021, World Rugby has announced.

This will be the first time the tournament will be held in the southern hemisphere, and follows on from a record-breaking World Cup which took place in Ireland last year.

It was the best attended Women’s Rugby World Cup to date with a record total attendance of 45,412.

There were strong broadcast figures in Ireland and the USA, while the tournament set new records in France and the UK.

It was a disappointing campaign for the host nation as the Black Ferns came out top, defeating the then-reigning World Cup champions England in the final to win the title for the fifth time.

New Zealand edged out Australia to win the hosting rights for the ninth edition of the tournament, and the games will be held across Auckland and Whangarei in July and August of 2021.

Congratulations to New Zealand who have been awarded Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 following World Rugby Council's vote #WRWC2021 pic.twitter.com/rH6Kvuhio3 — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 14, 2018

Matches will be played at the 5,000 capacity Waitakere Stadium in Auckland and the Northland Events Centre in Whangarei, with a capacity of up to 20,000, as well as the 25,000 capacity Albany Stadium and Eden Park, which hosted the Rugby World Cup 2011 final.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said:

“Congratulations to New Zealand on being elected Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 host. They presented a very strong and compelling bid and we look forward to working with New Zealand Rugby to host a successful and inspiring tournament.

“Women’s rugby continues to grow with more than 2.4 million women and girls playing rugby at all levels, accounting for more than a quarter of players globally.

“With Women’s Rugby World Cup attracting record crowds and broadcast audiences in each of the last three tournaments – Ireland 2017, France 2014 and England 2010 – I am in no doubt that the 2021 tournament, the first to be held in the southern hemisphere, will continue this record-breaking trend.

“I would also like to thank Australia for their exceptional bid. We hope to welcome Australia back to bid again in the future.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: