Unbelievable scenes as relegation-threatened Newcastle stun Man City to boost Liverpool's title hopes

Newcastle United Matt Richie (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal.

Newcastle United Matt Richie (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal.

NEWCASTLE HAVE BEATEN Man City 2-1 to provide a big boost to Liverpool’s title hopes.

More to follow

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.