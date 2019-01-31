This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 31 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Newcastle make €23 million MLS star their club-record signing

The capture of Miguel Almiron surpasses the €18.8m signing of Michael Owen in 2005.

By The42 Team Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 3:09 PM
29 minutes ago 884 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4470150
New Newcastle United signing Miguel Almiron.
New Newcastle United signing Miguel Almiron.
New Newcastle United signing Miguel Almiron.

NEWCASTLE UNITED HAVE completed a club-record deadline-day move for midfielder Miguel Almiron from Atlanta United.

The on-off move had been mooted since December, when Almiron led Atlanta to MLS Cup glory, and was finalised on Thursday as Newcastle splashed out a reported £20.5 million (€23 million) on the Paraguay international.

The deal sees the Premier League’s longest standing club-record broken, with the Magpies belatedly agreeing a deal to surpass their £16.5m (€18.8m) signing of Michael Owen in 2005.

Almiron was nominated for the MVP award in MLS in 2018, having quickly established himself as one of the league’s standout stars after arriving at the expansion side the previous season.

The 24-year-old scored 21 goals in 62 regular season MLS games, contributing 28 assists. He netted once and supplied two assists in six playoff matches.

I’m very happy and eager to start and to meet my new team mates,” Almiron told NUFC TV. “The league is very competitive, this is a historic club, and Rafa Benitez himself were the main reasons why I am here now.

“I think it is a great responsibility, something beautiful for me, and I will try to offer the best I can to repay the trust the club put in me.”

The move comes as a boost for both Benitez and Newcastle, with the manager out of contract at the end of the season amid fan frustration at Mike Ashley’s ownership of the club.

“We were following Miguel Almiron for a while, and we saw a player with some pace in attack, who can play behind the striker. We have someone who can score goals and give assists,” Benitez said.

“We know that MLS is a different challenge to the Premier League but he has the potential to do what we are expecting, and what we need.

“From talking to the lad, you can tell that he is really focused and wants to do well. He wants to be successful and he wants to help the team, to score goals and give assists if it is possible.

His impact in MLS has been really good — he’s been one of the best players this year — and hopefully he can give us more competition and more quality in the final third.

“I am pleased that the hard work behind the scenes has ended positively and I thank everyone for their efforts.”​

The deal also represents a record for MLS, with a $27m switch the biggest transfer fee in league history. Bayern Munich winger Alphonso Davies previously held the $22m record.

Almiron became Newcastle’s second signing of the day, with Antonio Barreca also joining the club on loan from Monaco for the rest of the season.

There is an option to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign. Barreca left Torino for Monaco in July but has failed to impress for the Ligue 1 strugglers.

zeebs23

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.

Buy tickets

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    BARCELONA
    Coutinho thanks Messi for penalty gesture amid Barcelona's cup triumph
    Coutinho thanks Messi for penalty gesture amid Barcelona's cup triumph
    Spanish authorities re-open investigation into claims that Eric Abidal was given trafficked liver
    Arsenal secure services of Barcelona midfielder Suarez on loan for the rest of the season
    FOOTBALL
    Newcastle make €23 million MLS star their club-record signing
    Newcastle make €23 million MLS star their club-record signing
    'Everything is fine' - Klopp calm after draw and says City loss did not impact Reds
    'Hopefully everybody is happy' – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp furious with non-penalty award
    IRELAND
    Schmidt: 'I don't think it's going to be boring, it's going to be incredibly exhilarating'
    Schmidt: 'I don't think it's going to be boring, it's going to be incredibly exhilarating'
    Henshaw displaces Kearney, O'Brien on the bench as Ireland open Six Nations defence against England
    'Eddie Jones will be delighted that we’re not talking about his players' -- O'Driscoll

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie