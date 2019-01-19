Newcastle secure big win, Southampton's revival continues

NEWCASTLE CLIMBED OUT of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over Cardiff at St James’ Park that saw their opponents drop into the bottom three.

Fabian Schar put Newcastle ahead with a fine solo effort in the 24th minute.

Schar netted again in the 63rd minute and Ayoze Perez struck in stoppage-time to give Newcastle their first win in six league games.

Southampton boosted their bid to avoid relegation with a 2-1 victory against Everton at St Mary’s.

James Ward-Prowse scored in the 50th minute for Saints, who went further ahead through a bizarre Lucas Digne own goal in the 64th minute, the defender blocking the ball into the net from 20 yards out.

Gylfi Sigurdsson got one back for Everton in stoppage-time.

Diogo Jota’s hat-trick piled pressure on Leicester manager Claude Puel as the Wolves midfielder’s last-gasp strike secured a thrilling 4-3 win.

Bournemouth beat West Ham 2-0 with goals from Callum Wilson and Josh King, while Watford drew 0-0 against Burnley.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: