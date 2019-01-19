This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Newcastle secure big win, Southampton's revival continues

In addition, Bournemouth beat West Ham 2-0 with goals from Callum Wilson and Josh King.

By AFP Saturday 19 Jan 2019, 5:23 PM
Southampton's James Ward-Prowse celebrates scoring.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Southampton's James Ward-Prowse celebrates scoring.
Southampton's James Ward-Prowse celebrates scoring.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

NEWCASTLE CLIMBED OUT of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over Cardiff at St James’ Park that saw their opponents drop into the bottom three.

Fabian Schar put Newcastle ahead with a fine solo effort in the 24th minute.

Schar netted again in the 63rd minute and Ayoze Perez struck in stoppage-time to give Newcastle their first win in six league games.

Southampton boosted their bid to avoid relegation with a 2-1 victory against Everton at St Mary’s.

James Ward-Prowse scored in the 50th minute for Saints, who went further ahead through a bizarre Lucas Digne own goal in the 64th minute, the defender blocking the ball into the net from 20 yards out.

Gylfi Sigurdsson got one back for Everton in stoppage-time.

Diogo Jota’s hat-trick piled pressure on Leicester manager Claude Puel as the Wolves midfielder’s last-gasp strike secured a thrilling 4-3 win.

Bournemouth beat West Ham 2-0 with goals from Callum Wilson and Josh King, while Watford drew 0-0 against Burnley.

