Tuesday 27 November, 2018
6 possible candidates to take over as Dundalk manager

The 2018 double winners are in the market for Stephen Kenny’s replacement.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 27 Nov 2018, 1:49 PM
1 hour ago 4,329 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4361865

WITH STEPHEN KENNY leaving his post as Dundalk manager after six years, the League of Ireland’s top club will be looking to find a replacement before pre-season begins in January. 

Here’s a look at some of the names being linked with the Lilywhites job. 

1. Vinny Perth

Kenny’s number two for his entire spell at Oriel Park, Perth has the respect of the players and would be a popular appointment. Although he is believed to have held talks with the club already, the fact that he doesn’t possess a Uefa pro licence could prove to be a problem and he would need special dispensation from the FAI. 

Stephen Kenny and Vinny Perth Kenny and Perth. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

2. Mick Neville

A League of Ireland legend who enjoyed spells at Shelbourne, Derry City, Shamrock Rovers, Drogheda United and Home Farm, Neville has plenty of coaching experience at underage level and currently manages Dundalk’s U19s. Crucially, he also holds a Uefa pro licence and an arrangement involving both him and Perth has been touted. 

Gerry Harris and Mick Neville Ex-Shels defender Neville. Source: Lorraine O' Sullivan/INPHO

3. Keith Long

The Dubliner has done an excellent job at Bohemians on a shoe-string budget, and narrowly missed out on a place in this year’s FAI Cup final. He and his assistant Trevor Croly only signed a new three-year deal with Bohs last month so the Gypsies would be due compensation, but Long has already seen a number of his first-team players depart since the end of the season and the Dundalk job could be enticing. 

Keith Long Gypsies boss Long. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

4. Steve Staunton

One of Dundalk’s favourite sons, Stan is a legend in Irish football — although his uninspiring managerial career with the international team and at club level has tarnished his reputation somewhat. According to today’s Irish Daily Star, the ex-Liverpool and Aston Villa defender is keen to be considered for the role. 

Soccer - Coca-Cola Football League Two - Notts County v Darlington - Meadow Lane The Gaffer: Stan. Source: Steve Drew

5. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

The ex-Dutch striker had a successful playing career with Leeds United, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Middlesbrough, before retiring in 2008. Having since managed Royal Antwerp, Burton Albion, Queens Park Rangers and Northampton Town, the 46-year-old has been linked with the position and he would undoubtedly bring a star quality to the League of Ireland. 

Fulham v Queens Park Rangers - Sky Bet Championship - Craven Cottage Hasselbaink has experience managing in English football. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

6. Jim Magilton

Another man who has an impressive CV, the former midfielder has been in charge of Ipswich  Town, Queens Park Rangers and Melbourne Victory, while he has also worked as Michael O’Neill’s assistant at Shamrock Rovers. The 49-year-old was most recently in charge of Northern Ireland’s U21s. 

Soccer - UEFA Euro Under 21 Championships - Qualifying - Group Three - Northern Ireland v Scotland - Mourneview Park Former Nothern Ireland international Magilton. Source: Niall Carson

Ben Blake
