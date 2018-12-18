This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 18 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

7 candidates who could become Man United's next permanent manager

The Reds Devils are looking to replace Jose Mourinho after his exit was announced this morning.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 18 Dec 2018, 11:48 AM
1 hour ago 9,288 Views 39 Comments
https://the42.ie/4401696

JOSE MOURINHO’S TIME at Manchester United is over.

News of the Portuguese coach’s departure was announced by the club this morning after Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool further added to their dismal start to the season. 

Michael Carrick is set to look after first-team duties for the next couple of days until a caretaker manager is installed — reportedly until the end of the season.

That means it is likely to be the summer before they appoint someone on a permanent basis. 

United remains one of the top jobs in world football, and there is sure to be several big names linked. 

Below, we look at some of the potential candidates. 

1. Mauricio Pochettino 8/1

The former Argentina defender has done an excellent job at Tottenham with less resources than Europe’s superpowers. He turned Spurs into top-four side that plays attractive, attacking football since taking over in 2014, while qualifying them for the knockout stages of the Champions League in the past two seasons. 

The 46-year-old has yet to win any silverware as a manager, however, and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would surely put up a fight to keep hold him. 

Football - UEFA Champions League - FC Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur Source: Manuel Blondeau/Aop.Press

2. Zinedine Zidane 4/1

One of the greatest players of his generation, Zizou moved effortlessly into management with his old club Real Madrid in 2016. In two-and-a-half years, the Frenchman won three Champions Leagues, the league title and two Club World Cups in the Spanish capital before stepping down back in May. 

A box office name and also available, he’s currently the bookies’ favourite for the job despite being untested in the Premier League. 

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Final - NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium Zinedine Zidane is available. Source: Nick Potts

3. Massimiliano Allegri 16/1

The Juventus boss Allegri has won the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia in every one of the four years he’s been in charge. The Old Lady of Turin also reached two Champions League finals during that period, to re-establish themselves as a heavyweight in European football. 

He was linked to Chelsea before they appointed Maurizio Sarri, and could well be up for a new challenge in England. 

Italy Spotlight Title Battle Source: Antonio Calanni

4. Diego Simeone 20/1

‘El Cholo’ has worked wonders at Atletico Madrid over the past seven years — winning the league title, the Copa del Rey, the Europa League while also finishing runners-up to their Madrid rivals in the Champions League on two occasions. 

Undoubtedly a top manager, but his defensive style might not go down too well with United fans. 

Spain: Atletico de Madrid - Alavés. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

5. Antonio Conte 12/1

The Italian became a Premier League champion in his very first season at Chelsea after replacing Jose Mourinho. It would be asking a lot to expect him to do the same at United, but, like Allegri, the Italian has real pedigree from his time as Juventus manager. A fiery character who has clashed with Mourinho a couple of times in the past. 

Antonio Conte File Photo Source: Nick Potts

6. Laurent Blanc 9/1

United fans will remember when Alex Ferguson attempted to replace Jaap Stam with a 35-year-old Blanc back in 2001. The move proved to be a few years too late, although he did win a title there in 2003 before retiring. 

As a manager, Blanc has been in charge of Bordeaux, the French national team and Paris Saint-Germain. He tends to play a 4-3-3 and once said of his style: “Obviously I want my team to win, but I also want them to play ball. That’s a state of mind, a fundamental principle, and Manchester United and Barcelona share it.”

Laurent Blanc Reportedly Top Choice for Chelsea Job Source: Zabulon Laurent/ABACA

7. Leonardo Jardim 16/1

Under Jardim, Monaco became one of Europe’s most entertaining teams to watch as they beat PSG to the French title in 2017 and reached the Champions League semi-finals. Playing attacking football, the Venezuelan-born Portuguese coach blooded several young players such as Kylian Mbappe, Bernado Silva, Benjamin Mendy, Fabinho and Thomas Lemar — who have since gone on to make big-money moves elsewhere. 

Stripped of his best assets, Jardim was sacked by Monaco in October.

Imago 20180826 Source: Imago/PA Images

Who would you like to see given the job?

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (39)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    Robertson: 'Unbelievable' Alisson will bounce back from mistake against United
    Robertson: 'Unbelievable' Alisson will bounce back from mistake against United
    Lampard's Derby retain Brian Clough Trophy after tense stalemate in East Midlands derby
    Martial's agent clouds long-term future after United trigger extension
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'I'd have a mirror put in the dressing room' - the football world reacts to Mourinho's departure
    'I'd have a mirror put in the dressing room' - the football world reacts to Mourinho's departure
    'He's a prime example of everything that’s wrong at Manchester United' - Ince blasts Lingard
    Paul Pogba left on bench for Liverpool-Man United clash
    LIVERPOOL
    Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer
    Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer
    Shaqiri revels in 'beautiful feeling' in putting United to the sword
    Who can Liverpool, Spurs, City and United face in the Champions League round of 16?
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    7 candidates who could become Man United's next permanent manager
    7 candidates who could become Man United's next permanent manager
    'Liverpool should be too good for Bayern' - McManaman and Garcia confident of progress
    Is Roy Keane a good pundit?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie