Sunday 2 December, 2018
Neymar injured at Bordeaux as PSG's Ligue 1 win streak ends at 14

PSG saw Neymar forced off through injury as they dropped points for the first time in Ligue 1 this season with a draw at Bordeaux.

By The42 Team Sunday 2 Dec 2018, 10:37 PM
11 minutes ago 382 Views 2 Comments
NEYMAR SUFFERED AN apparent recurrence of his groin injury as Paris Saint-Germain saw their Ligue 1 winning streak end with a 2-2 victory at Bordeaux on Sunday.

The PSG superstar gave his side the lead with his 11th league goal of the season for the Parisians despite a long VAR review, but was substituted early in the second half at Matmut Atlantique.

Jimmy Briand hit his sixth goal against the reigning champions to level the scores before Kylian Mbappe restored the lead, the France forward requiring treatment for cramp immediately after beating Benoit Costil to register his own 12th goal of the league campaign.

Thomas Tuchel had overseen 14 wins out of 14 but Andreas Cornelius came off the bench to head home Maxime Poundje’s cross to salvage a point for Bordeaux.

PSG remain 14 points clear atop the Ligue 1 table, their nearest challengers being Montpellier on 29 points.

The42 Team

