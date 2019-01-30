Neymar ruled out for 10 weeks with Brazilian to miss Man United Champions League tie

PSG CONFIRMED ON Tuesday that Neymar will miss both legs of their upcoming Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester United, with the Brazilian set to be out for 10 weeks with a metatarsal injury.

However, Neymar will not undergo an operation, with PSG saying the world’s most expensive player agreed on “a conservative treatment” that could see him return in time for the Champions League quarter-finals in April should they qualify.

