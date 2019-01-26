This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 26 January, 2019
Neymar faces race to be fit in time for Man United Champions League clash

It remains unclear how long the Brazilian will be out for, with a last sixteen clash on the horizon.

By The42 Team Saturday 26 Jan 2019, 5:03 PM
1 hour ago 1,805 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4461330
The PSG forward came off injured on Wednesday.
Image: Michel Euler
Image: Michel Euler
The PSG forward came off injured on Wednesday.
The PSG forward came off injured on Wednesday.
Image: Michel Euler

PSG HEAD COACH Thomas Tuchel has told reporters that Neymar has begun treatment for a foot injury he sustained against Strasbourg, but does not know what his return date will be.

The world’s most expensive player was in tears as he left the pitch in the 62nd minute of the game following some rough treatment from opponent Moataz Zemzemi.

The Parisian’s won the game 2-0 thanks to goals from Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria, which ensured PSG qualified for the quarter-final stage of the Coupe de France.

However, Neymar’s injury put something of a downer on the celebrations, so much so that Tuchel’s post-match questions revolved almost entirely around the well-being of the 26-year-old.

On Saturday, the former Dortmund boss provided the press with an update, saying: “He [Neymar] started treatment. We have to wait until later this week [for a return date], the treatment depends on how the the injury evolves in the coming days.”

Following the game against Strasbourg, Tuchel had said he was ‘worried’ about the extent of the injury and confirmed Neymar had been taken to hospital.

Imago 20190123 The Brazilian left the field in tears after suffering the setback against Strasbourg. Source: Imago/PA Images

The German coach is especially concerned in this case as it involves the same metatarsal the player injured last year.

PSG had already released a statement in which they said: “Initial examinations have revealed a painful recurrence of his injury to the fifth metatarsal of his right foot.

“The treatment of this injury will depend on how it evolves over the next few days. All options can be envisaged at this time.”

Neymar has at times be accused of going to ground too easily, something the Brazilian star has always denied, and so too has his father in a recent Instagram post.

The ex-Barca man has also been criticised for showboating and disrespecting the opposition, something Zemzemi appeared to reference when asked by reporters about the incident in which Neymar sustained the injury.

“Neymar? That’s his style, he’s a great player but we’re not there to have fun with him,” he said.  We respond with our weapons and we have colours to defend. We’re not here to joke. So he must not come and cry after.”

A Neymar-less PSG face Rennes on Sunday, before important league games against Lyon and Bordeaux.

