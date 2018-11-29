This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 29 November, 2018
Neymar: 'I wasn't 100%' against Liverpool

Neymar led Paris Saint-Germain past Liverpool, but the forward is not yet at full fitness.

By The42 Team Thursday 29 Nov 2018, 10:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,102 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4366342
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.
Image: Clive Rose
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.
Image: Clive Rose

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN star Neymar said he was not yet over his adductor injury despite leading his team past Liverpool in the Champions League.

Neymar had been in doubt for Wednesday’s clash after suffering an injury while on international duty with Brazil earlier this month.

But the forward starred, scoring as PSG claimed a 2-1 win to move into second in Group C.

However, the 26-year-old said he was not at full fitness yet, but felt his team needed him in such a big game.

“I was not 100%,” Neymar told reporters, via L’Equipe.

“But it was an important match so, injured or not, I had to be there.”

Neymar’s goal saw him become the all-time leading Brazilian goalscorer in Champions League history with 31.

PSG (eight points) are second to Napoli (nine) in Group C after their win over Liverpool (six), and they are well placed to reach the knockout stage with a trip to Red Star Belgrade (four) to come on the final matchday.

