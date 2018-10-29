This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 29 October, 2018
Neymar urges officials to take action after objects thrown from the crowd during Marseille clash

Bottles and coins were thrown from a large of the Marseille contingent while the Brazilian was taking a corner for PSG.

By The42 Team Monday 29 Oct 2018, 10:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,732 Views No Comments
Neymar looks on as plastic projectiles are thrown by Marseille's supporters.
Image: AP/PA Images
Neymar looks on as plastic projectiles are thrown by Marseille's supporters.
Neymar looks on as plastic projectiles are thrown by Marseille's supporters.
Image: AP/PA Images

PSG WINGER NEYMAR has condemned the actions of Marseille supporters after their Ligue 1 clash at the weekend and called on competition chiefs to punish those responsible for the disturbance.

Second half goals from Kylian Mbappe and Julian Draxler ensured that the French champions secured a comfortable victory at the Orange Velodrome, but the result was marred by crowd violence.

As Neymar stepped up to take a corner for the visitors, bottles and coins were thrown from a large section of the home contingent behind him, one of which he presented to the referee as glass.

The 26-year-old suffered similar treatment during his trip to the Velodrome in October last year and he has called on the authorities to act, for the sake of player safety in general.

“To increase this record of victories we are subjected to projectiles being thrown on the corners?” Neymar told reporters.

“Yes, it is a lack of respect, not only with me but also with the players of the OM. It’s not correct.

The authorities which govern in Ligue 1 must take a decision because it can not go on like that, every time we come here and throw stuff, including glass bottles.”

Neymar went on to express his joy at the final result, which saw the Parisians open up an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

“We are very happy with the result and the victory,” he added. “We know that it is not enough yet and we don’t want to stop here and we want to continue to win.”

Next up for Thomas Tuchel’s men is a home game against Lille at the Parc Des Princes on Friday, before a trip to Naples in the Champions League the week after and Neymar is hoping for a better result than the 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture .

“The draw against Naples?” the PSG attacker continued. “We were not at a better level and we have to make a result there.”

