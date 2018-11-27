This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 27 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

PSG wait on Neymar and Mbappe's fitness for Champions League showdown with Liverpool

‘They’re getting better every day… I think they’ll be able to play,’ says coach Thomas Tuchel.

By AFP Tuesday 27 Nov 2018, 8:27 AM
39 minutes ago 797 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4361534
Neymar and Mbappe: watched Saturday's win from the stands.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Neymar and Mbappe: watched Saturday's win from the stands.
Neymar and Mbappe: watched Saturday's win from the stands.
Image: Imago/PA Images

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN are optimistic that superstar duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will be fit to face Liverpool in Wednesday’s crunch Champions League clash.

PSG go into the game at the Parc des Princes in third place in Group C, and a defeat against last season’s runners-up, coupled with a win for Napoli at home to Red Star Belgrade, would condemn the French side to an early elimination. 

Mbappe and Neymar both suffered injuries playing in international friendly matches last week, and watched Saturday’s 1-0 home win over Toulouse from the stands.

Both of those players have scored 13 goals this season, while Edinson Cavani has 10 in all competitions.

“They’re getting better every day, we have time before now and Wednesday. It’s good for us. I think they’ll be able to play,” was coach Thomas Tuchel’s optimistic assessment at the weekend.

The stakes are almost too high for PSG not to field their pair, even if there is a risk.

PSG are a point behind both Liverpool and Napoli, so really need a win to reduce the pressure before going to Belgrade on the final matchday next month. 

Being eliminated from the Champions League before Christmas would be catastrophic for a club who have faced fresh allegations of breaches of Uefa’s Financial Fair Play regulations this month following Football Leaks revelations.

They have also come under fire after investigative website Mediapart reported that club talent scouts subjected potential youth signings to racial profiling, breaking French anti-discrimination laws.

PSG conducted an internal investigation and found “no proven case of discrimination”, but the claims have done little to help the mood around the club.

Veteran Brazilian Dani Alves made his comeback at the weekend after six months out with a knee injury, and his influence could be precious as PSG seek to extend their impressive home record in Europe.

Only Barcelona and Real Madrid have beaten PSG at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League since the Qatari takeover seven years ago, so the challenge facing Liverpool is huge — all the more so given that Klopp’s men have lost their last four games away from Anfield in the competition.

Amid their best ever start to a Premier League season, which continued with a 3-0 win at Watford on Saturday, the Reds also know the stakes are high in Europe.

“It’s going to be a difficult game in Paris and a good game to show how good we are. We go there to try to win, for sure,” Xherdan Shaqiri told the club’s website.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Outstanding November tees Ireland up superbly for Schmidt's final year
    Outstanding November tees Ireland up superbly for Schmidt's final year
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Conan an injury concern after 'jolt' to the shoulder in win over USA
    IRELAND
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    Dundalk thank Stephen Kenny 'for driving amazing success' as manager departs Oriel Park
    'In Schmidereens', 'a great of Irish rugby' - Tributes paid as Schmidt's exit confirmed
    DUNDALK
    Stephen Hero: The remarkable rise of Ireland's manager-in-waiting
    Stephen Hero: The remarkable rise of Ireland's manager-in-waiting
    New Ireland U21 boss Stephen Kenny admits he is unlikely to see out qualifying campaign
    Stephen Kenny namechecks several League of Ireland players who could make an impact at U21 level
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ireland defender Ciaran Clark on target as Newcastle march on with third straight win
    Ireland defender Ciaran Clark on target as Newcastle march on with third straight win
    Mourinho tells United players to treat Young Boys clash as 'last chance'
    Kick-off between Burnley and Newcastle delayed as referee's assessor collapses in tunnel
    MUNSTER
    Another Munster title win, a star-studded squad and coping with the lack of action until spring 2019
    Another Munster title win, a star-studded squad and coping with the lack of action until spring 2019
    'It was an eye opener for us to see how good they were' - facing up to the kingpins in a first Munster final
    'The dream of this day kept me going, just that want and determination to get this'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie