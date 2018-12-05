This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 6 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League'

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar suggested he may be interested in move to England in the future.

By The42 Team Wednesday 5 Dec 2018, 11:56 PM
48 minutes ago 519 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4378691
Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.
Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.
Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

NEYMAR CLAIMED EVERY great player has to play in the Premier League at some stage as the Paris Saint-Germain superstar hinted at a move to England.

PSG forward Neymar has been linked with a switch to the Premier League in recent years – champions Manchester City and rivals Manchester United among the reported suitors.

Neymar signed a five-year contract when the Brazil sensation joined PSG from LaLiga champions Barcelona in a world-record €222 million deal last year but the 26-year-old left the door open to a possible transfer to England.

“It’s a big competition. One of the greatest in the world,” Neymar replied in a video posted on YouTube after being asked by Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy if he would ever play in the Premier League.

We don’t know how tomorrow will be, but I believe that every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League.

“If you’re playing there, then I hope you can keep enjoying the Premier League because you deserve only the best. Hugs and thanks!”

Neymar has scored 11 Ligue 1 goals and 15 in all competitions for high-flying PSG this season.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    'Every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League'
    'Every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League'
    Klopp frustrated by physical Burnley as Liverpool suffer Gomez blow
    Mourinho: There are things I cannot get from United players
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Sarri slams Chelsea's complacency in defeat at Wolves
    Sarri slams Chelsea's complacency in defeat at Wolves
    Spurs show new Southampton manager size of his task
    Much-changed Man United earn draw with Arsenal in error-ridden clash
    BOXING
    Referee explains why he didn't wave off the fight even when it looked like Fury was out cold
    Referee explains why he didn't wave off the fight even when it looked like Fury was out cold
    Former champion Stevenson 'stable under the circumstances, but critical' after brutal stoppage loss
    Quigley, Burnett and O'Neill to join Irish boxing royalty on TG4 punditry team for Moylette fight
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    'He's more qualified than most' - Caulfield backs Ireland appointment of rival Kenny
    'He's more qualified than most' - Caulfield backs Ireland appointment of rival Kenny
    Derry City announce three new signings as veteran goalkeeper Doherty departs
    Post-Kenny Dundalk boosted as key midfielder Benson agrees new deal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie