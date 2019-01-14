This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Neymar: Weah had options but Celtic were always the right choice

The PSG forward is pleased to have seen a promising team-mate take the decision to head for Scotland on a short-term loan.

By The42 Team Monday 14 Jan 2019, 3:37 PM
1 hour ago 2,375 Views No Comments
Neymar believes Timothy Weah could flourish in Celtic's attacking system.
NEYMAR BELIEVES TIMOTHY Weah made the right choice in securing a loan switch to Celtic, with the Paris Saint-Germain starlet having had several options to consider.

The 18-year-old forward has opted to head for Scotland during the winter transfer window after seeing his path to first-team football in France blocked by a star-studded array of attacking talent.

Brazil international Neymar is one of several proven performers on the books at Parc des Princes, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani, Angel di Maria and Julian Draxler forming part of the supporting cast.

Weah has seen game time and recorded his first senior goals for PSG amid that fierce competition for places, but the United States international needs more minutes in order to further his development.

Celtic are prepared to offer them to him in their ongoing efforts to assert domestic dominance again this season, with a highly-rated talent having been welcomed onto their books.

Neymar believes Weah will flourish at Parkhead, with the South American superstar telling the Daily Record: “It is a very exciting move for him from what I have seen of his talent he has everything to go and be one of the top attacking players in Europe.

“It is a good move for him, a good move for Celtic as they are getting such a big talent, and also a good move for PSG because he has a chance to get experience and games and come back to us a more complete player.

He did have options – but he chose the right one. Celtic are a big club, in their league they attack a lot and score a lot of goals, and also they are still in Europe – so they offer him much.

Weah, who is considered to be one for the future at PSG, penned a one-year contract extension with the Ligue 1 giants before linking up with Celtic.

He is now tied to his parent club until 2021 and will be determined to prove himself worthy of a starting berth once he returns to the French capital.

For now, though, the youngster has linked up with a side sat top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Only goal difference has Celtic perched above Old Firm rivals Rangers at present, but they do have a game in hand.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have also made it through to the last 32 of the Europa League where they are due to face La Liga heavyweights Valencia.

The42 Team

