Wednesday 23 January, 2019
Neymar in tears after suffering foot injury three weeks before Champions League clash against Man United

PSG take on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men on 12 February at Old Trafford.

By The42 Team Wednesday 23 Jan 2019, 10:11 PM
32 minutes ago 2,292 Views 1 Comment
PSG star Neymar hobbled off on Wednesday.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

PSG FORWARD NEYMAR was forced off during the second half of their Coupe de France clash with Strasbourg after he appeared to twist his right foot.

The Brazil star seemed to injure himself when Strasbourg midfielder Moataz Zemzemi attempted to tackle him three times before referee Johan Hamel awarded a free-kick.

Neymar was angered by the rough treatment meted out by Zemzemi and got a form of revenge when he flicked the ball over the Strasbourg man’s head before firing wide from the resultant set-piece.

However, Neymar left the pitch shortly after to receive treatment and, though he came back on, appeared emotional as he made his way down the tunnel, Moussa Diaby replacing him in the 62nd minute.

PSG, who were leading 1-0 at the time, face Manchester United in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on 12 February.

