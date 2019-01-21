This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 21 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Super Bowl finalists among 8 NFL sides announced for London fixtures in 2019

The LA Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals as part of the international series.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 21 Jan 2019, 6:38 PM
1 hour ago 1,806 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4452058
The LA Rams celebrating their victory over the Saints to book their place at the Super Bowl.
Image: UPI/PA Images
The LA Rams celebrating their victory over the Saints to book their place at the Super Bowl.
The LA Rams celebrating their victory over the Saints to book their place at the Super Bowl.
Image: UPI/PA Images

SUPER BOWL FINALISTS the Los Angeles Rams will feature in one of four NFL games that will be played in London in 2019.

Wembley and Tottenham’s new stadium will host two games each as part of the NFL’s international series, while another fixture is billed for Mexico City.

Along with the Rams — who will face the New England Patriots at Super Bowl 53 –seven other NFL sides have been selected for the London fixtures.

The Carolina Panthers will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while the Oakland Raiders have been paired with the Chicago Bears.

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Rams will also square off, while a clash between the Houstan Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars completes the list of fixtures set for England’s capital.

Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium will host the other international game, where the Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs narrowly missed out on a spot at this year’s Super Bowl after an over-time thriller against the Patriots in the American Conference final on Sunday.

The Rams booked their place in the NFL’s showpiece game after a controversial victory over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC championship. 

Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman appeared to have committed a pass interference on Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis late in the contest, who looked to be on course to score a winning touchdown.

The officials however, didn’t spot any offence and the game went to over-time where the Rams were victorious.

Further details for the London ties will be announced later this year as part of the full NFL schedule release.

2019 international games:

Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers in London

Chicago Bears @ Oakland Raiders in London

Cincinnati Bengals @ Los Angeles Rams in London

Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars in London

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    LEINSTER
    Ross Byrne to sit out Leinster's Pro14 clash with Scarlets
    Ross Byrne to sit out Leinster's Pro14 clash with Scarlets
    Clean sweep for the provinces tees up riveting European quarter-finals
    'You've got to feel for them when Conan doesn't play and they put O'Brien on'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    TV Wrap - Jose lets slip his vulnerable side with Richard Keys
    'Proper Manc' Rashford can emulate United legends Ronaldo and Rooney - Solskjaer
    ULSTER
    Murphy relishing the chance to 'go home and play Leinster, my boyhood club'
    Murphy relishing the chance to 'go home and play Leinster, my boyhood club'
    Ford: Irish dominance in Europe will have no bearing on Six Nations clash
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ashley Cole to reunite with former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard at Derby
    Ashley Cole to reunite with former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard at Derby
    Huddersfield announce Borussia Dortmund reserve coach as Wagner's replacement
    Ibrahimovic: Pogba flourishing now free of Mourinho at Man United

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie